




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Landbank
In a statement, the DOF, which oversees the financial performance of state-owned companies, said LANDBANK extended a total of P230.02 billion in loans to the agriculture sector in the first five months of the year. 
File

                     

                        

                           
In 5 months, LANDBANK hits over 80% of farm loans target

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 12:57pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is already close to hitting this year’s target for lending to the farm sector as of May, the Department of Finance reported Friday.



In a statement, the DOF, which oversees the financial performance of state-owned companies, said LANDBANK extended a total of P230.02 billion in loans to the agriculture sector in the first five months of the year. That was equivalent to 81.6% of the bank’s goal of lending P281.75 billion to the industry. 



Month-on-month, credit to the farm sector grew by P73 million in May, bringing the total number of farmers and fishers assisted by LANDBANK to 2,734.572 in the first five months.



Broken down, P230.02 billion, or close to two-thirds of total loan releases, went to small, medium and large agri enterprises.



The remaining amount of P84.17 billion went to small farmers and fisherfolk, and the agri-aqua related projects of local government units and state-run corporations. Specifically, small farmers and fishers borrowed a total of P1.24 billion through direct lending, and another P33.55 billion through conduits such as cooperatives and farmers’ associations, among other credit mechanisms.



LANDBANK is currently in the process of merging with another state-controlled lender, United Coconut Planters Bank, as President Rodrigo Duterte seeks to “significantly strengthen the capability to deliver financial services to the coconut industry and the entire agricultural sector.”



But debt watcher Fitch Ratings flagged the “immediate” negative impact of the merger on LANDBANK’s balance sheet and credit profile, saying the transaction could prove to be costly and would burden LANDBANK with more soured debts. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LAND BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      PHILIPPINE AGRICULTURE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why did Ramon Ang attend PNoy's wake?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Of the country’s tycoons, Ramon “RSA” Ang, president and CEO of San Miguel Corp., would perhaps be the last person you would expect to see at the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Stark comparison
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tenure of the late president Benigno S. Aquino III can be likened to a painting. His manner of leadership and his goals reflect his life experience, which in turn shaped his feelings, emotion, character, attitude,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP pushes deepening of Philippines capital market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP pushes deepening of Philippines capital market


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The domestic economy’s recovery from the recession is expected to attract more foreign investors into the country, Bangko...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Abra Mining [AR] suspended (again) for failing to file reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abra Mining [AR] suspended (again) for failing to file reports


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Abra Mining joins Philippine Airlines and Cyber Bay Corp. as the only companies that have received a trading suspension...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aboitiz Power [AP] has 3 hydro plants forcibly shutdown by LGU
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aboitiz Power [AP] has 3 hydro plants forcibly shutdown by LGU


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Now this issue has definitely escalated into something that will grab the attention of Aboitiz Power and of the other renewable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megawide [MWIDE] declares cash dividends for all preferred shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megawide [MWIDE] declares cash dividends for all preferred shares


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Megawide had declared cash dividends on all three of its preferred shares series.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Recovery of motor vehicle industry fast gaining speed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Recovery of motor vehicle industry fast gaining speed


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The recovery of the country’s motor vehicle industry is fast gaining speed as evidenced by the double-digit growth in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Removal from FATF gray list needs whole-government approach’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines vowed a whole-of-government approach to accomplish the action items needed to remove the country from the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring or gray list of global dirty money tracker...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with