MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has given its green light to Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp.’s stock rights offering with bonus detachable warrants.

Cirtek has set the final offer price and exercise price at P5.50 apiece.

Stock rights and warrants are instruments that allow corporations to raise capital. Holders of rights or warrants may purchase shares of the company’s stock before the shares are sold to the public.

The company intends to list 249.4 million common shares and 249.4 million bonus detachable warrants with 249.4 million underlying common shares.

Cirtek expects to raise gross proceeds of P1.4 billion from the offering which it plans to use to fund its expansion.

“Net proceeds will be used to primarily finance the working capital of Quintel USA, Inc., Cirtek Electronics Corp. and Cirtek Advanced Technologies and Solutions, Inc., as well as to refinance the existing debt/payout short-term obligations of Cirtek Electronics Corp,” Cirtek said in a disclosure.

Cirtek continues its collaboration with customers to address the global chip shortage that the industry is experiencing.

In the first quarter, the company started procuring additional equipment to support the surge in demand from its customers.

The Cirtek Group’s manufacturing capacity, which is already running at 100 percent, will initially drive 25 percent additional capacity in the second half of 2022.

Cirtek’s senior vice president for marketing Tony Callueng said the company secured three new customers early this year from major telecom players in Europe that will complement the company’s growth trajectory.

“Due to the industry’s bullish outlook, supply chain backlogs and chip demand outpacing supply, customers have even started to consign equipment to Cirtek as insurance for production capacity on top of Cirtek’s own internal equipment,” Callueng said.

Cirtek also sees growing trends in products focused on internet of things (IoT), wireless communication (5G deployment), medical devices and wearables.