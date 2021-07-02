FNI to buy 20% of Chinese firm

MANILA, Philippines — Listed Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (FNI) has approved a plan to acquire a 20 percent interest in a Chinese ore value-added processor.

In a disclosure to the Philippines Stock Exchange, FNI said its board approved the acquisition of a 20 percent interest in Guangdong Century Tsingshan Nickel Co., Ltd. (GCTN) during its annual stockholders meeting Wednesday.

“FNI is still finalizing the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements and will make the disclosures in due course,” the company said.

The acquisition is expected to support the diversification projects of FNI.

FNI, through its subsidiary Platinum Group Metals Corp. (PGMC), previously supplied medium grade saprolite ore to the Chinese company.

The two companies first signed supply contracts in 2014.

FNI’s board earlier appointed Punongbayan & Araullo Grant Thornton, an external independent party accredited by the Philippine Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines, to issue fairness and valuation reports for the company’s material related transaction.

It has also given the authority to its audit, risk and related party transaction committee to ensure that the terms and conditions of the acquisition comply with the requirements applicable to material related party transactions and that the rights of the shareholders and other stakeholders are protected.

Last March, FNI said it was targeting shipments of six million wet metric tons (WMT) for this year’s mining season with the opening of a mining area in its Cagdianao site.

Its operating arm in Surigao del Norte, PGMC commenced shipment of nickel ore to its customers in China on March 29.