World Bank urges higher health care investments

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank is urging developing economies to pour in more resources into to quality primary health care (PHC) to effectively address future health crises.

In a report, the Washington-based multilateral lender said significant boost in investments for a well-designed PHC system could help developing countries flatten the curve during a health emergency like the COVID-19.

The pandemic further exposed the severe weakness in health systems globally and exacerbated gaps in quality and service of health care.

The Philippines, for one, did not escape the constraints experienced during the pandemic especially at the height of surging COVID-19 cases.

The World Bank said a better PHC can provide improved measures such as surveillance, testing and contract tracing, community outreach and vaccine coverage, and in keeping hospitals from overflowing with critically ill patients.

It emphasized that increase in financing by both countries and donors can yield high returns and promote resilience and sustainability.

World Bank vice president for human development Mamta Murthi said the pandemic has inflicted devastating health and economic costs, but it also created a once-in-a-generation chance for transformational health system changes.

“In crises and at ordinary times, strong primary health care saves lives and money and makes health systems more resilient,” Murthi said.

Further, the World Bank called on governments to recommit in improving people’s health, achieving universal health coverage, and preventing future health crises.

To reimagine PHC, four high-level structural shifts should be done including low-quality to high-quality services delivered by multi-disciplinary teams and from fragmented care to person-centered integration approach.

Developing economies are also urged to shift from inequity to fairness and accountability and from fragility to resilience.

To help countries deliver a better PHC, the World Bank has committed to accelerate access to financing by combining financial backing for reforms with policy and technical advice.

The bank will also mobilize practice-relevant PHC knowledge to strengthen global knowledge hubs and equip them with actionable information.