MANILA, Philippines — PXP Energy Corp. said its partner no longer has plans to move forward in their Peru project.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PXP Energy said its subsidiary Pitkin Petroleum Ltd. was informed by KEI (Peru Z-38) Pty Ltd. Sucursal del Peru (KEI), the operator of Peru Block Z-38, that it will not push for the extension of the license contract.

“KEI will not take any action in its own capacity to extend the term of the license contract issued by the government of Peru for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in Peru Block Z-38 located in offshore Peru held by Pitkin Peru and KEI or any exploration phase, including by seeking to enter into the fourth period of the exploration phase under the license,” PXP Energy said.

The third period exploration phase ends on July 27.

Pitkin Petroleum Ltd., a 53.43 percent-owned subsidiary of PXP Energy, has a 25 percent participating interest in Peru Block Z-38 through wholly owned subsidiary Pitkin Petroleum Z-38 SRL.

Because of this, Pitkin views this as a breach of KEI’s obligations since the license contract is likely to be terminated.

Among KEI’s obligations that were breached include the issuance of notice on or before June 27 that Pitkin and KEI intend to enter into the fourth EP; to undertake all the necessary works to drill a second exploratory well; and to carry Pitkin Peru in all expenditures and costs in the fourth EP up to the fulfillment of KEI’s obligation to drill the aforementioned well.

“Pitkin Ltd. considers that KEI’s actions have deprived Pitkin Peru of the funding (including the Pitkin Carry) for the fourth EP and the drilling of a second exploratory well which KEI agreed to provide in consideration for Pitkin Peru’s assignment of a 75 percent participating interest in the license,” PXP Energy said.

The attributable book value of Peru Z-38 to PXP as the holder of 53.43 percent interest in Pitkin Ltd. is P1.8 billion or approximately $38 million.

Last month, PXP Energy – through Pitkin – sought a $100-million claim from KEI by lodging a notice of dispute to Karoon Gas Australia Ltd.

“The notice of dispute relates to Karoon Gas Australia Ltd.’s breach of its obligation to Pitkin Petroleum Z-38 SRL to drill a second well in Peru Block Z-38 located in offshore Peru and sets the value of the claims for damages and other reliefs resulting from the breach at an amount in excess of $100 million,” it said.

Karoon Gas Australia owns 40 percent of Block Z-38 through KEI (Peru Z38) Pty Ltd. Sucursal del Peru, the block’s operator. The other partner is UK-listed oil explorer Tullow Oil with a 35 percent interest.

Peru Block Z-38 was placed on force majeure from March 16 to Nov. 27, 2020 as the Peru office of Karoon – the prospect’s operator – closed resulting from the COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine requirements.

PXP Energy said Pitkin is free-carried for a second well under a farm-in agreement signed with Karoon in 2009.

The second well was supposed to be drilled in the third period or in the fourth period of the exploration phase.

If the second well is not drilled, KEI is obliged to satisfy or procure satisfaction of the contractor’s guarantee obligations and to pay Pitkin’s participating interest share of all expenditure incurred under the contract.

Moreover, in its April 23 letter, PXP Energy said KEI has breached its obligation as it voted against the proposal to enter the fourth period of the exploration phase.

Block Z-38 sits in the heart of the Tumbes Basin, adjacent to the prolific oil producing Talara Basin which has produced 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent since 1880.

The Tumbes Basin has a proven working petroleum system and evidence suggests the prospects in Z-38 are accessing the same source rocks as the giant onshore Talara Basin fields.