Crowds queue along the sidewalk and parking lot while representatives from the local government screen and hand out numbers for the allotted 900 qualified individuals for the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID19 vaccine at a hotel in Manila on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. 
Remaining fiscal space deemed 'sufficient' to fund larger pandemic spending

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 1:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration can still afford to unleash a bigger pandemic stimulus, thanks to still “sufficient” fiscal space that the government should use to prevent a massive economic scarring.



Although last year’s pandemic spending ballooned government debt, as a share of the economy, to 54.6% from a record-low 39.6% in 2019, it is yet to reach the alarming level of 70% of gross domestic product, giving the state “a relatively large fiscal buffer” to finance a larger stimulus package, ASEAN +3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), a regional surveillance organization, said in a report released Tuesday.





The government has all the room to borrow more, AMRO said. Foreign obligations only account for less than half of the entire debt pile so it’s not vulnerable to external shocks like higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, while investment grade credit ratings would allow the state to borrow offshore at much cheaper costs.



“The debt stock buffer was still large enough for the government to undertake discretionary fiscal policy measures to support the economy without significantly risking debt sustainability,” AMRO said.



“Given the large negative output gap and the moderate fiscal policy space available, more expansionary fiscal policy measures are deemed appropriate should the economic recovery falter or weaken,” it added.



It’s a suggestion that came amid economic managers’ reluctance to spend more on coronavirus programs over fears of tarnishing the country’s hard-won credit ratings. So far, economic officials are open to adding P170 billion on existing spending to finance a much-needed relief package, but there is one condition: any additional costs should have a counterpart revenue source because the government cannot add more to its debt load.



Already, the government sees the budget deficit swelling to a record 9.4% of GDP this year, a level that economic officials already considered as “concerning”. But despite expectations of a wider fiscal gap, the Duterte administration still downgraded its growth outlook for this year and next to 6-7% and 7-9%, respectively, which means the economy would still underperform even with more fiscal stimulus in place.



For AMRO, this only increases the urgency for the government to take advantage of its remaining fiscal policy space. Indeed, a larger stimulus package could balloon debts in the short-term, but AMRO believes multiplier effects from additional spending could help the economy regain lost output and, in turn, generate more resources to pay for debts.



Results of AMRO's debt stress test showed that an expansionary stimulus package would increase the debt-to-GDP ratio by 0.9% in 2022, but the ratio should go down by 2.0% in 2025 as economic recovery outweighs the growth in debts. To deliver the best outcome, the government should use the borrowed funds to the right programs, AMRO said.



In its report, AMRO forecast the economy to grow 6.4% year-on-year in 2021 — which would reverse last year’s record-breaking 9.6% contraction — before expanding at a faster rate of 6.8% in 2022. The projections were more optimistic compared to the outlook of multilateral banks, but AMRO stressed achieving a 6% growth would be “challenging” for the Philippines amid threats from renewed lockdowns and a sluggish immunization program. Even the typical boost from election-related spending is expected to be muted next year.



“While it is important to preserve some policy space in a highly uncertain environment, sufficient fiscal support is essential to expedite the recovery, revitalize economic activities and confidence, and support livelihoods,” it said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 The contrast
                              


                              

"No fake news. No troll army. No cuss words or vulgarity. No rape jokes. No one had to explain what he actually meant.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 A lament for a president
                              


                              

That some of us were laughing our hearts out over the death of a former president who served the country to the best of his ability and even went on with more jokes days after he died, says a lot about where we are...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 BSP revokes license of another money changer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP revokes license of another money changer


                              

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has revoked the license of another money changer as it continues to ramp up its campaign against...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PNB to create digital bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNB to create digital bank


                              

Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank is joining the race with foreign and local banks for a spot in the digital banking...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Stocks end lower on cautious mood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks end lower on cautious mood


                              

Investors took a cautious stance yesterday ahead of the release of key economic data and government's announcement of...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Voyager secures $167 million for PayMaya expansion
                              


                              

Technology company Voyager Innovations Inc. has raised $167 million to fund financial technology arm PayMaya Philippines' expansion, which will include its foray into digital banking.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Government sets $500 million bond offer to augment budget
                              


                              

The government is set to offer at least $500 million in dollar-denominated bonds or about half of its total target to raise funds to support the remaining budget requirements for the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 BSP to avoid pre-emptive tightening of policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to avoid pre-emptive tightening of policy


                              

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to avoid the pre-emptive tightening of its policy stance amid the continued decline...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Approval process of unsolicited offers to be improved
                              


                              

The government wants to improve the approval process for unsolicited proposal projects, recognizing the difficulties proponents usually face before reaching the actual development of a project.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Dropouts left behind in the pandemic
                              


                              

One-fifth of Filipino elementary and high school students, equivalent to more than five million heads, failed to enroll for academic year 2020-2021, and will likely miss enrollment again this coming school year 2021-2022...

                                                         


      

         

            
