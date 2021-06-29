Approval process of unsolicited offers to be improved

MANILA, Philippines — The government wants to improve the approval process for unsolicited proposal projects, recognizing the difficulties proponents usually face before reaching the actual development of a project.

“Some may be aware, especially for unsolicited proposal projects, how difficult it is to get an investment approval and I think sometimes that is one of the things that we need to work on from government side,” Transportation Undersecretary for railways Timothy John Batan said.

Batan said these challenges have limited the number of infrastructure projects that reach actual project implementation.

“We are already engaging the National Economic and Development Authority, as well as the development partners in making the process more predictable,’’ Batan said adding that “if the investment approval process is not very clear, then it limits the number of projects that get on the table for implementation.”

The NEDA earlier said that its review of submitted unsolicited proposals involves a thorough process, wherein it looks into the technical, financial, economic, social and environmental aspects of the projects submitted.

It said the review also entails a round of negotiations between the government and the private sector proponent.

Unsolicited proposal projects which manage to secure approval from the NEDA’s Investment Coordination Committee then the NEDA Board afterwards, will be subjected to the Swiss Challenge before the project is awarded to the proponent.

The DOTr has received numerous unsolicited proposals from the private sector for the development, operations, maintenance and expansion of various airports, railways and ports.

Last year, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade directed all concerned offices under his agency, particularly the legal affairs and planning department, to continue coordination and review of relevant documents of unsolicited proposals submitted to the DOTr despite the lockdowns due to the pandemic.

Among the major unsolicited proposal projects that succeeded in securing government approval is the P740-billion Manila International Airport project in Bulacan being undertaken by conglomerate San Miguel Corp.