Philippines eyes removal from global dirty money list next year
The target was set after Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — an international organization that coordinates global efforts to crack down on money laundering and terrorism financing — placed the Philippines anew on a "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government would work “relentlessly” to close remaining gaps in anti-money laundering defenses in a bid to remove the country from the dirty money list “on or before January 2023.”



“The Philippines has adopted compliant laws and regulations. But it is not sufficient,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement on Monday.



“The Philippines need time to implement them to demonstrate effectiveness of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures,” Diokno, who also sits as chairman of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, added.



Apart from the Philippines, the FATF also included Haiti, Malta and South Sudan to the grey list, saying the nations are working with it to correct deficiencies in their financial systems. The additions bring to 22 the number of countries currently under increased monitoring by the intergovernmental watchdog, which was created in 1989. At the same time, the FATF removed Ghana from its grey list.



The FATF did not add or remove any countries from its "blacklist" of countries whose efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing are seen as seriously lacking. Only Iran and North Korea are blacklisted by FATF and facing economic sanctions from members of the global dirty money watchdog.



The Philippines was blacklisted in 2000 but was later removed from the list in February 2005 following the enactment of Republic Act 9160 or the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) in 2001. The law has since been amended.



But as it is, inclusion on the grey list can have negative consequences, making it more difficult to attract foreign investment. But being greylisted does not automatically mean imposition of sanctions, as countermeasures would only be implemented if the country fails to meet the deadlines set by FATF.



AMLC said the Philippines has to address 18 deficiencies to be removed from the grey list. Government data showed the number of reported suspicious transactions in the country grew 63% year-on-year to 1.01 million in 2020, and AMLC expects the figure to reach more than 1.2 million and 1.8 million this year and in 2022, respectively, if there will be no intervention. — with reports from Prinz Magtulis and AFP


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

