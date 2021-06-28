




































































 




   







   















‘Export action plan needed to prepare for RCEP’

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 28, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government needs to undertake a massive development program for the export industry in preparation for the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) so the country does not lose out to competitors.



Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines president Robert Young, who also serves as Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. trustee for the textile sector, said in an email the government, with the private sector, should draw up an action plan to develop the industry as the country is not ready to compete and take advantage of opportunities the RCEP would open for members.



“We have to do a massive program for the development of the export industry whether it is mango, whether garments, whether hard goods, handicraft or car parts…In my mind, I always compare it to joining a basketball tournament and you are not ready with your players,” he said.



Signed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members such as the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and trade partners Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand in November last year, the RCEP is the world’s largest free trade deal accounting for about 30 percent of the global gross domestic product and population.



The deal goes beyond trade in goods, services, investment, economic and technical cooperation, as it also covers electronic commerce, intellectual property, government procurement and competition.



The RCEP is being promoted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as a deal that would benefit the country through improved market access for auto parts, electronics, aerospace, chemicals, construction, garments, furniture, agriculture products, and information technology - business process management.



For the garments sector, Young said it would be hard to compete as the country’s exports are costlier than those produced by competitors, with local manufacturers having to procure textiles overseas.



“How can we compete when they are actually our competitors? How can we sell them jeans which are actually $2 more than what they price?” he said.



The DTI also sees the RCEP as a deal that would help the country attract investments from non-member countries looking to set up manufacturing operations to sell products to RCEP members.



Young said compared to our ASEAN neighbors however, the country is not competitive given higher labor, electricity and power costs.



To prepare the export industry, he said the action plan should identify steps and priority tasks with deadlines, identified resources, complete with monitoring and evaluation.



He also suggested the grant of subsidies to address the high cost of doing business.



He said a massive information drive regarding the trade deal should be undertaken, as well as training programs to address skills gaps and workshops on the latest modern machinery, state of the art equipment, production processes and on the latest trends on technical materials.



RCEP would enter into effect 60 days after being ratified by at least six ASEAN countries and three non-ASEAN members.



Countries that have deposited their instruments for the ratification of the RCEP to the ASEAN Secretariat are Singapore, China and Japan.



Trade assistant secretary Allan Gepty earlier said the Philippines aims to complete the ratification process for the RCEP within the year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

