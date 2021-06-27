




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Is family business the most valuable family asset?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            AS EASY AS ABC - Atty. Alex B. Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
A perceptive investor is more likely to put money in a corporation whose founder still works there. On the other hand, the likelihood that the founder is still in the company, even after decades, is higher when such a corporation is a family business.



The presence of the founder or the founding family members builds so much external trust, not necessarily because of their business knowledge or their technical expertise, but the tenacity behind the success.



You can relate to this: we encourage our managers to take ownership and reward them for efforts of doing so. But for family members, all owners or heirs, there is no pretense. They built credibility by their daily (even nightly) toil and sacrifice, tears and family conflicts, which they all overcame to make the family business survive and prosper.  Their familiarity with struggle became handy during the pandemic.



In the 2021 PwC Global Family Business Survey report, out of the 2,801 family businesses surveyed over 87 countries, 64 percent remained ambitious with their 2021 targets, even in the pandemic crisis-laden year of 2020.



This Sunday, allow me to share key insights coming from the survey report before I offer an answer to the question in my title above.



The fourth (and onwards) generation businesses are far more likely to be run by non-family external management. In the Philippines, we see that it can be as early as the third generation. The first generation establishes the business, the second generation takes the business to the next level, while the third generation, with entrepreneurial spirit, may look at establishing their own ventures or startup companies, prompting the absolute necessity of an external management for the family business. In fact, the third generation can have the luxury of pursuing their own and independent interests. It just makes sense that succession planning should make inclusion of non-family members in play.



Family businesses think that diversification is one of the keys to success in the future. These are the top reasons that family businesses are listed as critical to succeeding in this present day: use of new technologies, new thinking, sustainability ... but on top of that list is expansion and diversification into new markets or client segments in five years’ time. This seems to go hand in hand with the PwC report that says in five years’ time, over a third of family businesses expect the next generation to be majority shareholders. More involvement of the next generation in the transformation will likely lend focus to more digital solutions (such as those that enrich customer experience) that can further expedite the diversification strategy.



Family conflicts may be abundant, but the trust level among family members remains high. Over three-quarters of respondents admit that family conflict occurs within the business. Yet levels of trust, transparency and communication remain high among family members, with about 60 percent saying there is alignment in company direction. In contrast, conflict and trust could not coexist among business partners who are not family, unless they are parting ways. This is the edge of family corporations over non-family businesses. Family members have no choice but to bear with each other and each other’s idiosyncrasies.



A point to be made also from the survey is that family businesses do not use third parties or resolution mechanisms to resolve and minimize future conflicts. But more than two-thirds say they have a clear sense of company and family values. What is probably not yet realized by many is that there is clear evidence that having family values in written form correlates strongly with success and other positive outcomes. So if a family business does not have formal resolution mechanisms, but have their family values written down to remind everyone, sometimes that can be good enough.



Family businesses need to graduate from CSR to ESG. You can say that philanthropy is in the DNA of almost all family businesses. In point of fact, the survey report captured that more than 80 percent give back to society through social responsibility activities. However, less than 40 percent have developed and communicated a sustainability strategy. Peer recommendations point to the necessity of having an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) mindset in everything that family businesses do, in good times and bad times. It builds brand value and even lowers the cost of capital.



This is the part where the next generations are expected to make the most impact. Locally, we gathered sentiments from student leaders and they lament that they are indeed more aware of what needs to be changed in the world, but they feel helpless as their hands are full just trying to graduate, and when they do, they will be trying to make both ends meet at the onset of their employment. Family members in their business do not feel this helplessness. They have resources, people, and enterprise. They are empowered and can make a difference today if they are to ensure their legacy tomorrow.



So to the question of whether the family business is the family’s most valuable asset, I reply by first asking the question: Of which generation? No family business is that valuable without longevity. Not only must the business survive and transform, the succession plan must also be strong. Legacy is such a tricky thing. All the good that a pioneer has done, can be undone by the next. Legacy is a helpless asset, and only strong if honored by the generation that succeeds.  Maybe, the family’s most valuable asset after all is love for the one that left it all behind.



*   *   *



Alexander B. Cabrera is the chairman and senior partner of Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines. He is the chairman of the Integrity Initiative, Inc. (II, Inc.), a non-profit organization that promotes common ethical and acceptable integrity standards. Email your comments and questions to ph_aseasyasABC@pwc.com.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FAMILY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee brings Taiwan&rsquo;s Milkshop to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee brings Taiwan’s Milkshop to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is bringing Taiwan’s Milkshop bubble tea brand to the Philippines,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Snap out of COVID-19&rsquo;: Virtus Awards continued for resilient businesses in hospitality industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Snap out of COVID-19’: Virtus Awards continued for resilient businesses in hospitality industry


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the pandemic still significantly challenging the hospitality and tourism industry, several sales and marketing leaders in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hot money reverses to net inflow in May as lockdowns ease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hot money reverses to net inflow in May as lockdowns ease


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines reversed three straight months of foreign portfolio investment outflows in May to post its biggest net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unconvincing revenue growth narrows budget deficit in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unconvincing revenue growth narrows budget deficit in May


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration’s budget deficit shrank in May on the back of a deceiving pick-up in revenues. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SC ends trademark confusion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just recently, the Supreme Court put to an end the long-standing debate on whether the so-called holistic test can still be used by courts in determining whether or not trademark infringement has been committed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines seen last to adjust rates in ASEAN
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After leaving interest rates unchanged at all-time lows, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to be one of the last central banks in the ASEAN to adjust its interest rates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philexport raises concerns on VAT on indirect exports
                              


                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. has urged government to ensure that the implementation of the 12 percent VAT on indirect exports do not become another burden for exporters and micro, small and medium...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NPC pushes amendments to Data Privacy Act
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NPC pushes amendments to Data Privacy Act


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The National Privacy Commission is pushing for amendments to strengthen the Data Privacy Act in light of the ongoing digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting busier?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
You and I are staying home most of the time doing remote work, tutoring the kids, doing chores, and all other stuff. When we have escaped the daily torture of commute and traffic and have accumulated additional hours...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is family business the most valuable family asset?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A perceptive investor is more likely to put money in a corporation whose founder still works there.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with