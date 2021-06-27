




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
BSP closes down Caloocan rural bank

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has shut down the Rural Bank of Caloocan Inc., the fourth bank to be ordered closed this year.



BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said the Monetary Board issued Resolution 783.A last Thursday prohibiting the Rural Bank of Caloocan from doing business pursuant to the provisions of Republic Act 7653 or the New Central Bank Act.



Fonacier said the BSP has designated state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) as receiver and has been tasked to proceed with the takeover and liquidation of the closed rural bank in accordance with its charter under RA 3591.



PDIC took over the bank’s head office and a branch in Maypajo, Caloocan City as well as its assets, records and affairs last Friday.



Prior to the closure of the Rural Bank of Caloocan, the BSP ordered the closure of Rural Bank of Alimodian (Iloilo) Inc., Palm Tree Bank Inc. based in Cagayan de Oro, and Occidental Mindoro Rural Bank Inc.



Last year, the regulator ordered the closure of Providence Rural Bank, Rural Bank of Tibiao (Antique), De La O Rural Bank, San Fernando Rural Bank, and Cooperative Bank of Aurora.



PDIC paid P124.11 million worth of insurance claims for 7,072 valid deposit accounts maintained in five banks, or 76 percent of the estimated total deposit accounts of 9,305.



BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier announced the launching of the Rural banking Industry Strengthening Program (RBSP) which aims to strengthen the industry in recognition of its critical role in providing financial services in rural and agricultural communities.



“The program is part of the BSP’s broader and continuing efforts to boost the resilience of the rural banking industry, which is a key agent of countryside development as it provides financial services to rural communities, including micro, small and medium enterprises,” Diokno said.



The Inter-Agency Working Group (IAWG) on the RBSP headed by the steering committee chaired by Monetary Board member Bruce Tolentino is set to implement the program.



“The BSP pursues the RBSP as we recognize the vital role that rural banks play in the areas of financial inclusion and inclusive economic growth,” Tolentino said.



The committee, supported by a technical working group (TWG) headed by Fonacier, is mandated to formulate an action plan, including the development of a capacity-building program for rural banks.



The RBSP also benefits from the expertise of senior advisers including Mario Lamberte of the University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation Inc. as well as Gilberto Llanto of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies.



The initial package of proposed policies, programs and reforms is set to be submitted to the Monetary Board by the end of the year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee brings Taiwan&rsquo;s Milkshop to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee brings Taiwan’s Milkshop to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is bringing Taiwan’s Milkshop bubble tea brand to the Philippines,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Snap out of COVID-19&rsquo;: Virtus Awards continued for resilient businesses in hospitality industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Snap out of COVID-19’: Virtus Awards continued for resilient businesses in hospitality industry


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the pandemic still significantly challenging the hospitality and tourism industry, several sales and marketing leaders in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hot money reverses to net inflow in May as lockdowns ease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hot money reverses to net inflow in May as lockdowns ease


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines reversed three straight months of foreign portfolio investment outflows in May to post its biggest net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unconvincing revenue growth narrows budget deficit in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unconvincing revenue growth narrows budget deficit in May


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration’s budget deficit shrank in May on the back of a deceiving pick-up in revenues. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SC ends trademark confusion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just recently, the Supreme Court put to an end the long-standing debate on whether the so-called holistic test can still be used by courts in determining whether or not trademark infringement has been committed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines lands on dreaded dirty money list anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines lands on dreaded dirty money list anew


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force has placed anew the Philippines and three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QR code transactions near P1 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QR code transactions near P1 billion


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The value of transactions using the QR (quick response) technology via the national QR code standard reached almost P1 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ADB-managed fund backs tri-city ferry project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ADB-managed fund backs tri-city ferry project


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Cities Development Initiative for Asia is providing technical support to the government’s Tri-City Ferry System...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT, Smart continue to lend support to pandemic response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT, Smart continue to lend support to pandemic response


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. continue to back up the government’s nationwide COVID-19 response...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee targets 500 new stores in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee targets 500 new stores in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Jollibee Foods Corp. is targeting to open 500 stores next year, similar to its pre COVID-19 store opening numbers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with