Group urges transparency in BARMM budget spending

MANILA, Philippines — A multisectoral group advocating good governance has urged the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to be more transparent in its budget spending.

The Malayang Lipunan Movement (MLM) Mindanao director Jhannah Villegas said the region could only attract more foreign and local investments if the money allotted for it are being spent wisely and prudently.

“We are talking here of big money and if they are spent on needed infrastructure – roads and bridges – then businessmen will surely come and relocate in the region,” she said.

Villegas said based on BARMM’s budget, a substantial amount was reportedly spent on “maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) that includes but not limited to supplies and materials.”

“Prudence dictates that with a P6 billion budget for supplies for a year is highly questionable, unconscionable, extravagant and highly immoral,” she said.

Records show that in 2020, BARMM allotted over P2.7 billion for supplies and more than doubled to P6 billion for 2021.

Sen. Imee Marcos earlier directed the Senate committee on finance to conduct an inquiry into the expenses on rehabilitation, development projects of conflict-affected community in the region, saying “there is too little progress and change in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.”

Under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020, the BARMM was allocated an annual appropriation of P7 billion, an annual block grant of P63.6 billion, and a special development fund of P5 billion.

Under the 2021 GAA, the BARMM was given an annual appropriation of P8.6 billion, an annual block grant of P71.6 billion, and a special development fund of P5 billion.

The BARMM has a combined budget of P160.8 billion for fiscal year 2020 and 2021. As mandated by law, its 2020 annual budget is P75.6 billion which was then increased to P85.2 billion for 2021.

Prior to the establishment of the BARMM, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) was allocated an annual appropriation of P32.4 billion and adjustments of P7.2 billion with total available appropriations of P39.7 billion.

“With the huge appropriations made in the GAA for 2020 and 2021, it is imperative for Congress to determine the status of the projects implemented especially since the Bangsamoro government is still in its transition stage,” Marcos said.

Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao took effect in August 2018.