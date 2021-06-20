Cebu Landmasters donates housing to informal settlers

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), the listed Visayas and Mindanao developer, is taking an active role in Cebu City’s housing project for informal settlers.

The company has signed an agreement with the Cebu City government to donate a P115 million in-city housing for informal settlers of Barangay Lorega-San Miguel.

The project, to be completed in a year, comprises 100 condo units on a 1,350 square meter property accessible to employment opportunities.

“CLI’s goal to help fill the VisMin housing gap includes well-planned projects for the marginalized. At the same time, this project allows us to assist and give back to the City of Cebu where we have deep roots,” said CLI chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III.

The medium-rise building (MRB) tenement housing, will have five storeys and each of the units from the second to the fifth floors will have a gross floor area of 25 square meters, larger than the 22 sqm required for socialized housing units.

The project will be the first and tallest socialized housing project to be owned by the government in the Visayas and Mindanao.