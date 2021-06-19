




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
n

                     

                        

                           
Sugar output hits target

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local sugar output has already reached its total production target for the current crop year with  a total of 2.1 million metric tons  produced in  the first week of June, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).



Data from the SRA showed a meager increase of 0.53 percent from the 2.098 million MT registered in the same period last year.



The sugar crop year starts every September and ends in August.



In March, the SRA adjusted its sugar production target for the current crop year to 2.1 million MT from its earlier target of 2.19 million MT.



It also terminated the seven percent export allocation to the US for the current crop year, which means 100 percent of the country’s sugar output for the year will go to the domestic market.



The SRA issued the amendment order due to the more severe than initially expected impact of La Niña, which brought heavy rains in all sugar producing regions, even flooding several sugar cane fields in Negros Occidental particularly in Silay, EB Magalona, Victorias, Manapla and Cadiz.



Output in terms of 50-kilogram bags for the current crop year reached 42.19 million as of June 6, slightly higher than the 41.97 million in the same period a year ago.



This brought the current raw sugar supply to 2.36 million MT, higher than the 2.35 million MT in the same period in the previous crop year.



SRA data also showed that demand for raw sugar increased by 11.06 percent to 1.73 million MT. The total sugarcane milled also rose 8.89 percent to 24.8 million MT.



Refined sugar production declined by 6.61 percent to 712,952 MT while the mill gate price of sugar increased by 2.39 percent to P1,622 per 50-kilo bag.



Last month, the SRA approved the “A” sugar export replenishment program for the current crop year in a bid to address the gap in domestic supply.



Under the program, exporters of the “A” sugar/quedans produced or issued in the current crop year and exported to the US sugar quota for the current crop year may import one 50-kilo (LKg-bag) if it exported one LKg-bag.



In addition, those who exported 1 LKg-bag of refined sugar to the US,  may import 0.925 LKG-bag of refined sugar.

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SRA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector arrives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector arrives


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines purchased for the private sector arrived yesterday via a Cebu Pacific flight.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The Delta variant
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
They were all ready to declare independence from the virus, but England’s plan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on June 21 will not happen. Thanks to the Delta variant of the virus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayala abandons Visayas biomass business to boost solar, wind power push
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ayala abandons Visayas biomass business to boost solar, wind power push


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. is getting out of the biomass energy business in Visayas to focus more on expanding its solar and wind power...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Easing lockdowns bring imported car sales back to growth in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Easing lockdowns bring imported car sales back to growth in May


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Public appetite for imported cars returned in May, a hopeful sign that consumer spending is on the mend as lockdowns rel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MVP: Res ipsa loquitur
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
During the June annual shareholders meeting of PLDT, Manny Pangilinan (popularly known by his initials MVP) retired from his position as president and CEO of PLDT, with Al Panlilio taking his place.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Dominguez named chair of coco levy committee
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dominguez named chair of coco levy committee


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez was elected head of the inter-agency panel tasked to craft the investment strategy in deploying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tighter BSP policy seen by next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tighter BSP policy seen by next year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may reverse to a tightening cycle next year as the country recovers from the pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines exports on path to strong recovery&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines exports on path to strong recovery’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to post a strong rebound in merchandise exports this year due to low base effects and  resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic slows down momentum of flagship infrastructure projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic slows down momentum of flagship infrastructure projects


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Motorists who happen to drive along the Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway during golden hour are sure to savor the breathtaking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks retreat anew to fresh 1-week low
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks retreat anew to fresh 1-week low


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Stocks retreated for a third session yesterday, ending the week in the red as investors took profit from recent gains, traders...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with