




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Sun shines on property sector

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            HIDDEN AGENDA - Mary Ann LL. Reyes (The Philippine Star) - June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
One of the country’s biggest property developers is preparing the biggest initial public offering so far for a real estate investment trust (REIT).



Property giant Megaworld Corp. is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange to clear the planned P27.3-billion IPO of its REIT company, MRET Inc.



A REIT, as defined in the law and its implementing rules, is a stock corporation established principally for the purpose of owning income-generating real estate assets.



Under the revised REIT IRR, the minimum public ownership (MPO) requirement of a REIT is at least one-third of the company’s outstanding capital stock, with at least 1,000 public shareholders each owning at least 50 shares.



To encourage the formation of REITs, the government has amended some of the restrictive requirements. So from 40 percent, the MPO requirement was reduced to one third. The SEC also removed the proviso requiring the increase in MPO to 67 percent within three years of its listing.



The TRAIN Law which took effect in 2018, as implemented by BIR Revenue Regulation 3-2020, also provides that transfer of property to a REIT in exchange for shares is now VAT exempt. The law, however, increased the documentary stamp tax rates on the  transfer of shares representing interest in real property.



The first REIT to conduct an IPO in the country was Ayala Land REIT subsidiary, AREIT Inc. Other companies planning to conduct REIT offerings this year are  Filinvest Land’s Cyberzone Properties, Inc., Robinsons Land Corp., and Vista Land and Lifescapes.



With quarantine restrictions easing up, especially in NCR plus, and as more and more businesses and personal activities are allowed, the economy is getting back on track and one of the first being benefitted from increased consumer confidence is the property sector.



But if you are not into buying and investing in shares in property companies or REITs in particular, then buying real property is still an option.



Previously, this column discussed how buying real estate property has been brought to a whole new level by being entirely contactless, from the tripping to the actual purchasing. Contactless because everything can be done online, which actually works well while the pandemic still persists.



But is it advisable to buy a property at this time?



According to Flashpoint chief strategist Carlos Garcia, it’s a more stable investment because of its very nature as a hard asset whose prices are more resilient to external shocks, such as a pandemic, compared to equities, fixed income instruments, and other investment vehicles.



Garcia said that properties that are for sale via auction are definitely worth considering because that’s where you find hard-to-find deals.



Flashpoint, the country’s first property auction platform primarily focuses on fire sale properties or those listings that have an urgent deadline to sell because of various circumstances. An auction gives public access to hard-to-find deals.



In terms of the service Flashpoint offers, he said the site conducts auctions entirely online every last Friday of the month, which  potential buyers can look forward to, creating a travel expo-like atmosphere.



Even if the prospective buyer has not personally checked out the property, there’s no need to worry since Flashpoint’s listings have already been vetted by professional and experienced real estate brokers.



Compared to other online property platforms, the properties are curated, and in fact, the people behind the company take pictures of the property themselves. The site also offers an online tour of the properties for sale.



With Flashpoint, Garcia said that online buyers are assured that what they see is what they get. And since the winning price is arrived at competitively, soon, the prices can serve as a reliable source of information for the local secondary property market.



Service above self



Lyra Rebadomia is a midwife at Barangay Bagong Handa in Quezon City. Lyra, who is said to be one of the kindest midwives in the lying-in center, works day and night at the Kamuning Health Center not only to support the education of her six kids all by herself, but because of her dedication to work.



Rebadomia has delivered around 60 babies from the lying-in clinic and some at home during the pandemic. She lives in a crowded place in a slum area in Barangay Tatalon where she sometimes gives her personal service as a midwife for free.



Unfortunately, she was twice hospitalized after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Through prayers, she survived and bravely vowed to continue serving the public.



Rebadomia and 10 other personalities from various  fields are  awardees in the 2020-2021 Rotary Golden Wheel Awards to be held at the Marriot Hotel in Pasay City tomorrow (Sunday).



For her contribution to the health sector, Rebadomia will be awarded under the category, Saving Mothers and Children.



Presented by the Quezon City government, led by Mayor Joy Belmonte and the Rotary Club of Rotary International District 3780, the Golden Wheel Awards recognizes outstanding non-Rotarians who best exemplify the Rotary spirit of “Service Above Self” and the guiding principles of the Four Way Test, according to Rotary International District 3780 governor Johnny Gaw Yu and Golden Wheel Awards chairman Paul Angel Galang.



Yu said the awardees are all distinguished personalities who have contributed in their own way to the service of the nation and the overall improvement of the lives of Filipinos. The selection committee is chaired by PDG Samuel Pagdilao Jr, and is joined by QC councilor Winnie Castelo, past district secretary Bong Cruz and Rotary governors from other districts.



Another awardee is Josephine Barbin for the Supporting Education category.



Barbin, fondly known as Teacher Phine, has conducted many sign language lessons to volunteer catechists and prospective church interpreters. She had been one of the moving forces behind the setting up of the Archdiocese of Manila ministry for persons-with-disabilities. Should there be legal cases involving the deaf, Barbin also provides service to courts in need of registered interpreters.



Meanwhile, Barangay Tanod Melodina Maximo is being recognized under the category, Promoting Peace.



Tanod Melody has been faithfully serving the people of Barangay Sitio Uno, Kaliwa, Batasan Hills for almost 20 years. She is married to a co-tanod and day in, day out, they pound the streets to ensure the safety and protection of the constituents and keep the peace and order in the community.



Other awardees include Maginhawa community pantry organizer Ana Patricia Non and Ferdinand Constantino (growing local economies amidst pandemic category); Dr. Edith Tria and lawyer Dorothea Gancayco (supporting education); Dr. John Michael Lao and Fr. Arthur Opiniano (fighting disease); Fr. Steve Tynan (promoting peace); Clarita Orlain (protecting the environment).



Among the founders of the Rotary Golden Wheel Awards are PDG Rufino “Penny” Policarpio III, PDG Samuel Pagdilao Jr.; PDG Dan Espinosa; PDG Chito Borromeo, PP Bong Cruz, PDS Suzette Lee, and PP Melandrew Velasco.



 



 



For comments, e-mail at mareyes@philstarmedia.com


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      REIT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector arrives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector arrives


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines purchased for the private sector arrived yesterday via a Cebu Pacific flight.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The Delta variant
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
They were all ready to declare independence from the virus, but England’s plan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on June 21 will not happen. Thanks to the Delta variant of the virus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayala abandons Visayas biomass business to boost solar, wind power push
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ayala abandons Visayas biomass business to boost solar, wind power push


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. is getting out of the biomass energy business in Visayas to focus more on expanding its solar and wind power...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Easing lockdowns bring imported car sales back to growth in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Easing lockdowns bring imported car sales back to growth in May


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Public appetite for imported cars returned in May, a hopeful sign that consumer spending is on the mend as lockdowns rel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MVP: Res ipsa loquitur
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
During the June annual shareholders meeting of PLDT, Manny Pangilinan (popularly known by his initials MVP) retired from his position as president and CEO of PLDT, with Al Panlilio taking his place.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Dominguez named chair of coco levy committee
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dominguez named chair of coco levy committee


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez was elected head of the inter-agency panel tasked to craft the investment strategy in deploying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tighter BSP policy seen by next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tighter BSP policy seen by next year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may reverse to a tightening cycle next year as the country recovers from the pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines exports on path to strong recovery&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines exports on path to strong recovery’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to post a strong rebound in merchandise exports this year due to low base effects and  resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic slows down momentum of flagship infrastructure projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic slows down momentum of flagship infrastructure projects


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Motorists who happen to drive along the Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway during golden hour are sure to savor the breathtaking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sugar output hits target
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sugar output hits target


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local sugar output has already reached its total production target for the current crop year with  a total of 2.1 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with