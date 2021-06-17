BSP earnings surge over 5-fold to P24.6 billion

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earned P24.62 billion from January to February, more than five times the P4.54 billion booked in the same period last year on higher trading gains and operating income.

Data from the central bank showed total revenues, mostly comprised of interest income on foreign investments, government securities and treasury bonds, surged 147 percent to P37.23 billion in January and February from P15.08 billion in the same period last year.

Miscellaneous income, including trading gains or losses, fees, penalties and other operating income, among others, amounted to P22.6 billion or 12.5 times the P1.8 billion recorded a year ago.

Likewise, interest income booked a 10.1 percent increase to P14.62 billion from P13.28 billion.

On the other hand, expenses went up by 11.9 percent to P13.11 billion from P11.72 billion. Interest expenses rose by 13 percent to P8.4 billion from P7.43 billion.

During the first two months, the BSP recorded a net gain of P500 million from foreign exchange rate fluctuations arising from servicing of matured foreign exchange obligations, the maturity of derivatives instruments, and the rollover or re-investments of matured foreign exchange investments with foreign financial institutions and foreign exchange denominated government securities.

The amount was less than half the P1.18 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The BSP books gains or losses from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on matured, sold, paid and exchanged or settled foreign exchange assets and liabilities. Its participation in the foreign exchange market is limited to temper sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate.

After depreciating by 5.2 percent to 48.023 to $1 last year, the peso has emerged as one of the strongest currencies in the region, gaining 0.3 percent this year.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the peso could range between 48 and 49 to $1 this year and next year amid the expected economic recovery that would lead to a corresponding pickup in importation and higher demand for US dollars.

“In recent months, especially since the latter part of 2020, it is important to note that the pace of the peso’s appreciation versus the US dollar has been relatively gradual. The peso exchange rate versus the US dollar could range about 48-49 levels in 2021 and 2022, which is a presidential election year,” Ricafort said.

BSP’s earnings plunged by 25.3 percent to P34.53 billion last year from a record P46.24 billion in 2019 after it incurred a P5.78-billion loss from foreign exchange rate fluctuations.