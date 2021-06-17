




































































 




   







   















NGCP to bid out AS capacity

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) will start a competitive bidding process for its ancillary service (AS) requirements to help avert brownouts, achieve energy security and secure the best value for power consumers.



AS are support services needed to maintain power quality, reliability and security of the grid.



“We want to guarantee the best pricing for AS, especially since this is a pass-on cost to consumers. With an open and public bidding process, we ensure full transparency and comply with internal governance imperative of accountability, which all our stakeholders deserve,” NGCP president Anthony Almeda said.



Under the AS policy of the Department of Energy, NGCP should procure 100 percent firm power reserves, as well as engage in the forward contracting of reserve requirements to ensure grid reliability and allow the entry of additional capacities.



The DOE maintained that NGCP should comply with its directive to secure firm AS as this would help secure the availability of power services during severe supply conditions.



“NGCP does not deny its obligation to secure sufficient AS. We reiterate, NGCP has fully contracted most of its AS with a combination of firm and non-firm arrangements. What we are asking is that the take or pay procurement policy being enforced by DOE first undergo scrutiny by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) because of what NGCP’s simulations show to be a significant impact on consumer rates,” NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said in a Viber message.



In a Senate hearing last week, NGCP said power rates could surge by P0.64 per kilowatt-hour (kwh) for Luzon, P0.54 per kwh for Visayas, and P1.39 per kwh for Mindanao based on its initial simulations.



In the same hearing, ERC chairperson Agnes Devanadera said the power regulator has undertaken a study on the price impact of contracting firm AS.



The preliminary study showed there would be an impact on prices if all contracts should be converted from non-firm to firm and a portion of current supply will be dedicated for this.



According to the ERC, the actual cost of non-firm AS contracts last year was P0.2347 per kilowatt-hour (kwh) for regulating reserve (RR), P0.0799 per kwh for contingency reserve (CR), and P0.0694 per kwh for dispatchable reserve (DR).



“If translated to peso kilowatt-hour, a customer consuming 200 kwh per month may experience an increase in rate ranging from P148.10 per kwh to P225.10 per kwh,” Devanadera said


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

