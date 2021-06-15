




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
stocks
In a statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said a special hearing panel canceled the license of R&L, as well as disqualified its key officers and the owner of the account used to siphon off client shares from the stock brokerage.
AFP, file

                     

                        

                           
SEC cancels R&L Investments’ license over P700-million stock theft

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 5:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Corporate regulators on Tuesday said they revoked the license of troubled brokerage firm R&L Investments Inc. following a multi-million peso stock theft over a year ago that led to its collapse.



At the same time, brokerage Venture Securities Inc. sought to distance itself from the scandal that also saw the termination of its license.



In a statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said a special hearing panel canceled the license of R&L, as well as disqualified its key officers and the owner of the account used to siphon off client shares from the stock brokerage.



In addition, the panel imposed monetary penalties totaling P25 million against the brokerage, its key officers and the client involved in the fraudulent scheme that led to the collapse of one of the country’s oldest stock brokerages.



An investigation by the SEC in 2019 showed that approximately P700 million worth of propriety and client shares were illegally transferred to another account and were sold without client authorization by R&L’s settlement clerk Marlo Moron.



Moron reportedly admitted to forging reports to conceal his actions from the management. The rogue employee said he acted alone and had no cash or securities left to return.



The SEC later ordered the Capital Markets Integrity Corporation (CMIC) to take over the operations of R&L following the discovery of unauthorized transfers of shares to the account of a certain Julieto Sulapas in Venture Securities. In its decision dated June 11, the SEC’s special hearing panel found “acts and omissions” on the part of Venture Securities and its officers that have “indispensably contributed to, if they had not been the proximate cause of, the losses incurred by the clients of R&L.”



As a result, the SEC also revoked the license of Venture Securities and imposed penalties totaling P32 million against the brokerage and its officers for “the fraudulent transfer of client shares” from R&L Investments. Wilfred Racadio, president of Venture Securities, said his company will seek the reversal of the SEC’s decision.



“Venture Securities has not committed any fraudulent act nor are we the proximate cause of any fraud which may have led to the collapse of R&L Investments. The decision of the Special Hearing Panel of the Markets and Securities Regulation Department of the Securities and Exchange Commission is not final,” Racadio said.



“We intend to exhaust all administrative and legal remedies available to us to prove that we have not committed any fraud and that we have acted well within the bounds of the rules of the SEC and the PSE as a broker,” he added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Green light for Tax Amnesty Act extension
                              


                              

                                                                  By Renier Aries A. Razon |
                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
On May 24, 2021, with 23 affirmative votes, the Senate Committee on Ways and Means approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 2208 (SB 2208), which amends Section 6 of Republic Act 11213 (RA 11213), otherwise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cautious optimism after car sales post double-digit growth in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cautious optimism after car sales post double-digit growth in May


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Car sales posted a double-digit growth in May, but the auto industry is staying "on guard" amid threats of renewed lockdowns...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP sees bank lending returning to growth path in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP sees bank lending returning to growth path in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Bank lending would likely return to growth mode in the third quarter, with hopes pinned on further easing of pandemic restrictions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Globe, Dito issue warning on tampered modems
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. and new telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity have warned the public against tampered modems.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LTO marks over 1 million LTMS portal registrants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LTO marks over 1 million LTMS portal registrants


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Land Transportation Office has logged over a million registrants in its new Land Transportation Management System that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Import delays loom due to port congestion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Import delays loom due to port congestion


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s import shipments toward the holiday season could face delays due to unprecedented demand and congestion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index stays above 6,900 on last minute buying
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index stays above 6,900 on last minute buying


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The index yesterday managed to stay above the 6,900 territory on last minute buying of selected stocks, traders said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Liberty Flour Mills property unit eyes public listing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The property unit of flour manufacturer Liberty Flour Mills, Inc. plans to undertake an initial public offering.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 G7 Summit: Flexing moments
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A billion donated jabs headlined the end of the three-day Group of Seven (G7) Summit, with the United States pledging half to be distributed to poorer nations like the Philippines, anxious to receive allocations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Japan grants P700 million loan for Marawi road rehab
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 June 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japanese government has pledged anew to help rehabilitate former conflict areas in Marawi City, this time for a P700-million road network project.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with