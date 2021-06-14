




































































 




   







   















Converge
Converge joins 2 global stock market indices

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 10:41am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Listed broadband services provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. joined two indices in London’s Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE), a move seen helping the company grow its clout among international investors.



In a disclosure to the local bourse on Monday, Converge said it was included in the FTSE Renaissance IPO Index and FTSE ASEAN All-Share Index, less than a year since the company went public. FTSE is a unit of the London Stock Exchange.



The FTSE Renaissance IPO index introduces investors to attractive IPO markets around the world. Qualified companies, which are screened for size, liquidity and free float on a quarterly basis, are added to the group and eventually removed after around two years when they become seasoned equities.



Meanwhile, the regional FTSE ASEAN All-Share Index is a partnership between the FTSE and seven stock markets in Southeast Asia. It covers small, mid, and large companies listed in these markets.



“We welcome the inclusion of Converge in these FTSE indices as we join prestigious names recognized regionally. These will allow us to be more exposed to both passive and active investors who regularly monitor FTSE indices,” said Converge President Grace Uy.



The company of Pampanga-based businessman Dennis Anthony Uy made headlines after raising P29 billion during a closely-watched initial public offering, which was one of the biggest maiden share sales last year.



As of 10:23 a.m., shares in Converge were trading up 0.93%. The main index was down 0.16%.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

