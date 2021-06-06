




































































 




   







   















Cebu Pacific resumes seat sale to spur leisure travel

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is looking forward to the recovery of domestic tourism as it welcomed the resumption of leisure travel.



“We welcome this development and hope that this will continue as we all look forward to safely restart domestic tourism again,” Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog said.



“We are especially happy to resume our daily flights to Boracay, which solely cater to tourists,” Iyog said.



Cebu Pacific on Friday started flying twice daily between Manila and Boracay.



Apart from this route, the budget carrier also operates regular flights to Bacolod, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, and more local destinations across its widest domestic network.



To welcome the resumption of leisure travel, Cebu Pacific has launched a special all-domestic seat sale for immediate travel.



The carrier is offering a one-way base fare for as low as P88 to any domestic destination on sale.



Booking period is until June 11, while travel period is until March 26, 2022.



“We encourage everyJuan to take advantage of our ongoing promo and book that much-needed getaway,” Iyog said.



Cebu Pacific last month also upgraded its flight add-on product which gives travelers flexibility to rebook their flights.



The budget carrier’s CEB Flexi product now allows passengers to voluntarily cancel their flights for free, up to two hours before departure, and store the value of the booking in a travel fund.



The amount may be used to book new flights or purchase other add-ons such as seat selection or travel insurance.



CEB Flexi, which was launched in October 2019, is an add-on that originally gives travelers the flexibility to rebook their flights up to two times, for a minimal fee.



The enhanced CEB Flexi supports the airline’s goal to continue allowing guests to travel with peace of mind while supporting the industry in its efforts to rebuild passengers’ trust and confidence in air travel.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

