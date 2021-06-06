




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
UnionBank shifting to cloud as digital payments accelerate

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines is ramping up the migration of its information technology (IT) system to the cloud as digital payments continued to soar in the country amid the mobility restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



UnionBank chief information and operations officer Dennis Omila said the bank has tapped Amazon Web Services (AWS) to complete its shift to the cloud next year.



Omila said UnionBank stands to generate  savings of over 30 percent or more than $1 million over five years and create a return on investment in less than 18 months by shifting to the cloud.



Furthermore, he said the migration is intended to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation, improve customers’ digital banking experiences, and strengthen financial inclusion in the Philippines by bringing financial services to remote parts of the country.



UnionBank will also launch a cloud-only IT transformation strategy, becoming the first major bank in the Philippines to be fully hosted in the cloud.



“The breadth and depth of the world’s leading cloud provider enables us to more quickly launch new financial services, including a mobile bank on wheels to scale financial inclusion in remote areas and help Filipinos everywhere to bank digitally. Now, more consumers, farmers, fishers, and local businesses will have access to the tools to help better manage cash flow, making it easier to send and receive payments,” Omila said.



UnionBank uses Amazon API Gateway and Amazon Elastic Container Service to build new mobile banking products with micro services that support any application architecture, regardless of scale, load or complexity.



When the migration is complete, UnionBank will run almost 400 mission-critical applications on AWS to further modernize its IT infrastructure, drive operational efficiencies, and innovate new services.  It is also migrating over 900 virtual machines to VMware Cloud on AWS.



To accelerate its digital transformation by building cloud fluency across the organization, UnionBank is investing in a cloud training program for its staff.



 



Omila said UnionBank’s digital metrics gained significant traction this year, with strong first quarter results compared to the same period last year.



Close to 60,000 new digital bank accounts were opened every month, an increase of 4.37 times from the same quarter last year, while digital transactions soared by 380 percent.



According to Omila, UnionBank aims to double its digital bank accounts opening to about one million this year from the current level of about 500,000 last year.



Conor McNamara, managing director at AWS ASEAN said   banks across Southeast Asia are adopting cloud to exceed their customers’ expectations, pursue new opportunities opened by evolving regulations, and address challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic.



“These firms ultimately recognize cloud as a business and technology enabler. By moving its infrastructure to AWS, UnionBank gains access to an unmatched portfolio of cloud services to deliver new financial solutions and experiences and solve meaningful customer problems quickly and at scale while reducing operational costs,” McNamara said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;International travel to return to pre-COVID-19 level in 2024&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘International travel to return to pre-COVID-19 level in 2024’


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
International travel in Asia and the Pacific, including the Philippines, is seen to return to pre-pandemic level only in 2024...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hazy economic outlook sinks FDI pledges in Q1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hazy economic outlook sinks FDI pledges in Q1


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges in the country’s economic zones continued to contract in the first quarter,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee temporarily shuts down BGC branch after 'fried towel' complaint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee temporarily shuts down BGC branch after 'fried towel' complaint


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. is temporarily shutting down one of its stores in Bonifacio Global City after a customer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 France dangles &lsquo;highly concessional&rsquo; loan for Metro Manila cable car system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
France dangles ‘highly concessional’ loan for Metro Manila cable car system


                              

                                                                  By Czerina Valencia |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The French government is willing to extend a “highly concessional loan” to fund a proposed urban cable car system...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-billion Bayanihan 3 bill now up for Senate debates after clearing House hurdle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-billion Bayanihan 3 bill now up for Senate debates after clearing House hurdle


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
A proposed P401-billion pandemic relief package meant to help sectors battered by renewed lockdowns is now on its way to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Airline industry suffers cyberattack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Airline industry suffers cyberattack


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The International Air Transport Association expects total air passenger numbers in 2021 to be 52 percent lower compared to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Enough is enough
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 June 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
You’ve heard it said before. “Enough is enough.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe expands VoLTE services to 25 provinces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe expands VoLTE services to 25 provinces


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has expanded and made available its Voice Over LTE  service in at least 25 provinces nationwide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PLDT Enterprise extends partnership with Cloudstaff
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 June 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The enterprise arm of telco giant PLDT Inc. has extended its partnership with Cloudstaff, supporting the outsourcing provider’s operations and expansion.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu Pacific resumes seat sale to spur leisure travel
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 June 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is looking forward to the recovery of domestic tourism as it welcomed the resumption of leisure travel.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with