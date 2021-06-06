Imports allowed as replacement for US sugar quota

MANILA, Philippines — The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) is allowing sugar exporters who have already made shipments to the US in the current crop year to import sugar in a bid to address the gap in the local supply.

In a recent order, the SRA approved the “A” sugar export replenishment program for the current crop year.

Under the program, exporters of the “A” sugar/quedans produced or issued in the current crop year and exported to the US sugar quota for the current crop year may import one 50-kilo (LKg-bag) if it exported one LKg-bag.

In addition, those who exported one LKg-bag of refined sugar to the US, may import 0.925 LKG-bag of refined sugar.

The SRA classifies sugar into “A” for sugar for export to the US, “B” for domestic consumption, “C” for reserves, “D” for export to countries other than the US and “E” for food local processors.

Only “A” sugar/quedans issued for the current crop year and exported to the US for the period are covered by the replenishment program.

“Exporters that have shipped out the “A” sugar/quedans and have been issued a CQE (Certificate of Quota Eligibility) by SRA may import the replenishment,”the SRA said.

The replenishment must arrive no sooner than July 1 and no later than October 31.

According to the SA, the export replenishment program was launched to address the domestic demand amid lower production.

It cited survey results of refiners’ group of its members which showed that estimated production for the current crop year, which ends in August, showed a 14.32 percent drop in total refined production compared to the previous year’s production.

The “A” export replenishment program is proven to be a successful and effective mechanism to augment domestic sugar supply as seen in the implementation in the previous crop year.

In March, the SRA adjusted its sugar production target for the current crop year to 2.1 million MT from its earlier target of 2.19 million MT.

It also terminated the seven percent export allocation to the US for the current crop year, which means 100 percent of the country’s sugar output for the year would go to the domestic market.

The SRA issued the amendment order due to the more severe than initially expected impact of the La Nina, which brought heavy rains in all sugar producing regions, even flooding several sugar cane fields in Negros Occidental particularly in Silay, EB Magalona, Victorias, Manapla and Cadiz.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects the country’s sugar production to remain flat in the coming crop year at 2.1 million MT, which will start in September 2021 and end in August 2022.

“Factors limiting growth include the slow decline in sugarcane area and low farm productivity, particularly in areas outside Negros Island that pull down the national average,” the USDA said.

“While the industry aims to boost yields, results are not expected for two to three years when funds and implementation strategies are in place,” it further said.