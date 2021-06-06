SWAT Mobility offers transport solutions for commuting workers

MANILA, Philippines — SWAT Mobility, a Singapore-based transportation solutions and the first to run high-capacity vehicle pooling services in Asia, expects more Philippine firms to tap their services as more workers start returning to work with the loosening of quarantine restrictions.

According to Theresa Busmente, SWAT Mobility business head for the Philippines, companies, especially outsourcing businesses, are slowly increasing the number of employees in the workplace.

“Even before the lockdown was eased a few weeks back, companies have already started re-introducing their employees back to the workplace,” said Busmente.

“This means more people will be commuting. But with limited public utility vehicles available, commuters are expected to be caught between circumstances” she said.

“This puts a lot of pressure on businesses whether to continue operating or cut operations earlier to allow employees time to get home safely.”

Busmente said partnering with a transport solution like SWAT Mobility might be the best option for companies to ensure that their employees are not caught between curfew hours and the dilemma of limited public transportation options.