ABS-CBN, lenders agree on P14.56 billion mortgage registration

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. said the company and its existing lenders have agreed on a P14.56 billion mortgage registration amount as part of the standstill deal it was able to reach with them.

The company’s properties and equipment in Metro Manila were used as collateral.

A standstill agreement was reached after compliance by ABS-CBN with the lenders’ condition of the “creation of a mortgage and security interest over the company’s real properties and equipment located in Mega Manila to secure an amount of P14.56 billion.”

“The standstill agreement addresses the issue of the non-renewal of the company’s broadcasting franchise, which the company was required to maintain under its loan covenants,” ABS-CBN said in a stock exchange filing yesterday.

With the standstill agreement, ABS-CBN’s lenders would not declare any event of default or exercise any rights or remedies under existing loan agreements.

ABS-CBN’s outstanding term loans stood at P21.48 billion as of end-September last year after it was able to prepay a portion of its principal with BPI and UnionBank amounting to P1.8 billion and P2.2 billion, respectively, in July last year.

ABS-CBN was forced to cease some business operations and implement a retrenchment program covering the network and its subsidiaries last year following the denial of its franchise application.

The network on May 5 last year was issued a cease and desist order by the National Telecommunications Commission which prohibited it from continuing broadcast operations.