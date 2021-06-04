




































































 




   







   















Electronics makers told to brace for extended global chip shortage

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Elijah Felice Rosales (The Philippine Star) - June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Electronics manufacturers should brace for an extended shortage in raw materials as the revert to lockdown in many Asian economies would slow the production of chips globally until next year, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).



“We expect the ongoing global chip supply shortage to persist into mid-2022, as the pandemic-induced demand for consumer electronics remains strong this year,” the EIU said.



“A severe resurgence of COVID-19 in key Asian markets, including Taiwan and Vietnam, presents the most severe downside risk to this timeline,” the research group said.



According to the EIU, the reimposition of business restrictions may prevent manufacturers from switching to full capacity anytime soon. As such, production volumes would remain moderated until next year, with governments trying to contain their respective local outbreaks.



The EIU said appliances would recover at a faster pace than other electronic products, as they rely on chips that are considered less sophisticated to make. However, makers of consumer gadgets and vehicles face longer delays in the arrival of their parts.



“We expect these demand trends to persist in 2021-22, underpinned by new waves of infection, which will keep demand for remote-working equipment stable,” the EIU said.



Philippine manufacturers, for their part, are trying to reverse the decline they suffered last year, when exports of electronic products fell by more than 5.2 percent to $37.95 billion from $40.02 billion in 2019.



In the first quarter, exports of electronic parts improved by over eight percent to $9.83 billion from $9.07 billion during the same period last year.



However, as projected by the EIU, shipments of automotive electronics dropped in the January to March period. Based on official data, exports of such products crashed by roughly 58 percent to $24.23 billion.



“Some sectors may recover quickly than others. We expect the auto chip shortage to persist into mid-2022, for numerous reasons; car producers, many of which canceled their chip orders at the onset of the pandemic, underestimated the speed of the potential rebound in auto demand,” the EIU said.



Electronic products make up more than half of the country’s shipment portfolio, making it crucial in the recovery of the exports sector as a whole.



Philippine exports last year slipped by more than eight percent to $65.21 billion as trade restrictions dampened the flow of goods worldwide due to the pandemic.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

