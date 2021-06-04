ABS-CBN seals standstill deal with lenders

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. has entered into a standstill agreement with its existing lenders, providing the media giant a reprieve as it reels from the losses emanating from the denial of its broadcast franchise last year.

ABS-CBN, in a stock exchange filing yesterday, said its existing lenders have agreed to a standstill deal with the company.

This means the lenders would not declare any event of default or exercise any rights or remedies under existing loan agreements.

The deal was struck after compliance by ABS-CBN with the lenders’ condition of the creation of a mortgage and security interest over certain assets of the company.

ABS-CBN said the effective date of the standstill agreement was last May 31.

Based on its latest financial statement, ABS-CBN’s outstanding term loans stood at P21.48 billion as of end-September last year.

The company prepaid a portion of its principal with BPI and UnionBank amounting to P1.8 billion and P2.2 billion, respectively, in July last year.

ABS-CBN said the loans require the company to have an active governmental license to operate.

To address the impact of the denial of the franchise application, the company earlier said it was in the process of completing conditions which include, among others, providing collateral to the creditor banks.

ABS-CBN posted a P7.3 billion net loss during the nine months ending September last year, a reversal from the P2.27 billion net income it recorded for the same period the previous year.

Consolidated revenues of the company plunged by 46.8 percent year-on-year to P17 billion as advertising revenues suffered a sharp decline in the second quarter following the issuance on May 5, 2020 by the National Telecommunications Commission of a cease and desist order which prohibited it from continuing broadcast operations.

On June 30 last year, ABS-CBN was also issued a cease and desist order for its digital TV transmission in Metro Manila using channel 43 and on July 10, 2020, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises voted to adopt a resolution denying the franchise application of the company.