Businesses seek relief over water quality, effluent standards

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local and foreign business groups are urging Congress to include in the proposed Bayanihan 3 a moratorium on the lifting of the grace period to comply with water quality and general effluent standards (GES) as a form of support to companies given the ongoing pandemic.



In a joint statement, the American, Australian-New Zealand, Canadian, European, Japanese and Korean chambers in the Philippines, the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. and Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. said they are seeking a moratorium on the lifting of the grace period to comply with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Department Administrative Order (DAO) 2016-08 which sets the water quality guidelines and GES planned for June 18.



Prior to the issuance of the DENR Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of Memorandum Circular (MC) 2021-01 last January, which sets the lifting of the grace period to June 18, the groups said companies have been preparing based on the grace period until Dec. 31, 2022 stated in EMB MC 2019-001.



Under EMB MC 2019-001, concerned establishments must have a compliance action plan approved by the EMB regional office no later than Dec. 31, 2019.



“As Bayanihan 3 is an attempt to provide policy and fiscal interventions to help the country deal with the economic fallout brought about by COVID-19, the extension of the grace period to comply with DAO 2016-08 would not only provide relief to businesses who would have to spend more to try to meet the new deadline (which is virtually impossible for many) but also help them avoid unnecessary costs in the form of fees and penalties,” the groups said.



The groups said they want the Bayanihan 3 to have a provision that would retain the original grace period until Dec. 31, 2022.



“However, we also hope that Congress may consider extending the grace period three years from June 18, 2021, for regulatory relief until economic recovery has been achieved or when the quarantine is lifted, whichever is longer,” the groups said.



The groups said requests have been made to the DENR to reconsider the earlier lifting of the grace period as the approved compliance action plans all assumed a Dec.22 expiry of the grace period, and five months would not be enough for companies to adjust and comply with the new date.



In addition, the groups said the pandemic has made it hard to stick to timelines in the original compliance action plans approved by EMB due to movement restrictions and minimum public health protocols that need to be observed.



“The need for faster retrofitting of wastewater infrastructure adds financial burden to a business sector still dealing with the economic challenges brought about by the current pandemic,” the groups said.



Possible issuance of notices of violations, fines and penalties due to non-compliance would also hurt businesses still reeling from the impact of the pandemic.



The groups also said there is a need to rethink the early lifting of the grace period given the ongoing review on certain GES parameters.



Until new standards are in place, the groups said penalties should not be imposed.



“We fully support the objectives of DAO 2016-08 to ensure the sustainability and quality of our water bodies and waterways, but this needs to be balanced with the realities we face during the COVID pandemic. Our proposal is an attempt to strike that balance,” the groups said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BAYANIHAN
                                                      DENR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
