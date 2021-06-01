Factory output still in the red in May, but some lost ground recovered as lockdowns ease

MANILA, Philippines — Local factory output continued to sag in May, but the contraction was milder and production is now showing signs of stabilization as fresh lockdowns ease.

The Philippines’ purchasing managers’ index, a measure of factory output, rose to 49.9 last month from 49 in April based on results of a monthly survey of around 400 companies released Tuesday by IHS Markit, a British information provider.

The reading is still below the 50-mark separating expansion from contraction, but Shreeya Patel, economist at IHS Markit, said domestic factories’ performance in May was still a good news.

“A surge in COVID-19 cases and ECQ measures last month forced the Filipino economy back into contraction territory. May PMI data will therefore be welcomed as it revealed a swift movement towards stabilization with some businesses already resuming their operations,” Patel said in a commentary.

The second quarter started on a negative note for factories after President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest quarantine there is, from late March until mid-April following an unexpected surge in infections.

Movement restrictions had since been relaxed to less strict general community quarantine (GCQ), allowing some factories to recover some lost ground. As a result, output levels declined at a softer pace last month, while only a marginal contraction in new orders was recorded, thanks to improving demand from overseas as international restrictions ease.

“Softer declines in output and new orders signaled a step in the right direction, whilst a renewed increase in overseas demand also supported the sector,” Patel said.

But problems remain for manufacturers, although they are dealing with these challenges “well”, Patel said. Companies said supply chain pressures remained evident as the pandemic lingers, with delivery times lengthening markedly due to existing curbs. Material shortages and transportation bottlenecks were often cited by respondents as delaying input deliveries. To mitigate the effects of longer lead times, firms built safety stocks.

Workforce numbers also continued to fall in May but the job shedding eased slightly from that seen in April.

"Nevertheless, policy-makers are working towards securing enough vaccines to inoculate a large proportion of the population. The rollout must gain momentum to prevent another tightening of measures and to encourage an economic recovery, however,” Patel said.