ASEAN crafts regional plan against plastic pollution

MANILA, Philippines — The Southeast Asian region has crafted a five-year plan to address plastic pollution in the marine areas of the member states in a bid to solve one of the critical environmental challenges in the world.

The 10 members of ASEAN recently launched the ASEAN Regional Action Plan for Combating Marine Debris which provides a scalable, solution-focused joint strategy to address marine plastic debris across the region until 2025.

The five-year plan is seen as a bolder and more collective commitment aligned with national agendas toward tackling a critical environmental challenge.

It is estimated that plastics account for 80 percent of all marine debris in the oceans and ASEAN alone generates more than 31 million metric tons of plastic waste.

At present, about 53 percent of the waste generated in ASEAN is uncollected. Of the waste that is collected, less than a quarter is recycled.

The remaining quantities are either illegally dumped after collection (around 34 percent of collected waste) or treated and disposed of (around 43 percent of collected waste).

Some 4.8 to 12.7 million MT of plastic leak into oceans each year with the whole Asia contributing to over 80 percent of the marine leakage.

Unfortunately, the Philippines is the third largest contributor with an estimated 750,000 MT of mismanaged plastic entering the ocean every year.

While ASEAN states are boosting efforts to combat plastic waste, shared river systems, connected coastlines and the international trade in plastic products and plastic waste exacerbate the threat of marine debris for the entire region.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic put an additional burden on the sharp increase of single-use plastics, personal protective equipment, and plastics used as e-commerce and online deliveries soared.

ASEAN Secretary General DatoLim Jock Hoi said the action plan includes 14 regional actions across four pillars of policy support and planning, research, innovation and capacity building, public awareness, education and outreach, and private sector engagement.

The plan also supports ASEAN’s overall commitment to tackle the challenge by reducing plastic inputs into the system, enhancing collection and minimizing leakage, as well as creating value for waste reuse.

Actions include guidelines for countries to phase out single-use plastics, harmonize regional policies on recycling and plastics packaging standards, and strengthen regional measurement and monitoring of marine debris.

The plan was developed through consultations with representatives from ASEAN, regional technical experts and the private sector. Support was also offered by the World Bank Group, through PROBLUE, an umbrella multi-donor trust fund that supports the sustainable and integrated development of marine and coastal resources in healthy oceans.