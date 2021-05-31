




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
High power bills, fuel costs likely pushed up inflation to 4.8% in May â€” BSP
The BSP’s projection means it still expects inflation to settle above its 2-4% annual target, a trend that started in January when a shortage of pork meat amid the African swine fever outbreak became more pronounced as the virus remains uncontained since 2019. 
Edd Gumban, file

                     

                        

                           
High power bills, fuel costs likely pushed up inflation to 4.8% in May — BSP

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 1:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Rallying oil prices and power rates likely pushed up inflation in May, putting it beyond government target for fifth straight month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday.



In a statement, the BSP’s Department of Economic Research pegged this month’s inflation at 4-4.8%. If the upper-end of the forecast range is realized, it would be faster than 4.5% clocked in April.



The BSP’s projection means it still expects inflation to settle above its 2-4% annual target, a trend that started in January when a shortage of pork meat amid the African Swine Fever outbreak became more pronounced as the virus remains uncontained since 2019. State statisticians will report the May inflation figures on June 4.



Explaining its forecast, the central bank said still expensive meat products and higher local pump prices contributed to inflation in May. Data from the energy department showed local oil companies implemented four price adjustments in May, mostly increases, as domestic prices track a global rally fueled by economic recovery as vaccination rates picks up.



On top of that, power rates in areas served by Meralco also provided some upward price pressure this month. The country’s largest power distributor increased electricity rates by P0.1853 per kWh in May, equivalent to an increase of around P37 in the total bill of a household with monthly consumption of 200 kWh, as the sweltering summer sun pushes up power demand in the country.



But the central bank said May inflation could be tempered by cheaper costs of rice, vegetables, and fish due to “improved supply conditions”. A strong peso, which could bring down the country’s import bill, also help offset any price hikes, it added.



As it is, a runaway inflation would pose a risk to the BSP’s monetary response to the pandemic, which include flooring interest rates to historic-low in a bid to encourage spending in the pandemic-stricken Philippine economy. So far, the central bank has vowed not to prematurely withdraw support to the economy, saying inflation is unlikely to become a big headache this year.



“Moving forward, the BSP will remain watchful of economic and financial developments to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with the BSP’s price stability mandate,” the BSP said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AFRICAN SWINE FEVER
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The trolls have it
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As we approach the starting gate for the 2022 election, it seems the group with the most effective trolls will elect the next president of the Philippines. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GCash eyeing cryptocurrency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GCash eyeing cryptocurrency


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mobile wallet GCash is exploring the possibility of adding cryptocurrency to   its growing portfolio of financial products...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP ready to implement FIST Law &ndash; Diokno
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP ready to implement FIST Law – Diokno


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  is ready to implement a new law allowing the banking sector to offload about P152 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANI to expand product offerings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANI to expand product offerings


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Antonio Tiu-led listed agri firm AgriNurture Inc. will boost its new product offerings to post double digit growth for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Improved sentiment signals PSEi reversal
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In our previous article, we concluded that the vaccine rollout is the catalyst that will turn the tide for Philippine capital markets and the economy (see Improving Vaccine Rollout, May 24).

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Market may sustain rally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Market may sustain rally


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market may  sustain last week’s rally if there will be more positive catalysts in the coming days, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More biz groups back changes to Public Service Act
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Thirteen more private sector groups want certain provisions of a bill seeking to amend the Public Service Act to be revisited to ensure the measure would lead to more foreign investments in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MPIC to expand in Asean region
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Metro Pacific Investments Corp, the listed tollways and infrastructure conglomerate of the MVP Group, is looking to expand in the region as it continues to navigate the road to recovery amid the negative impact of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Prices of bldg materials slightly pick up in April
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Retail prices of construction materials in Metro Manila slightly went up in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Gross borrowings hit P272 billion in April
                              


                              

                                                                  By Czerina Valencia |
                                 May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gross borrowings by the national government from domestic and external sources rose to P272 billion in April, following the sale of euro and samurai bonds during the month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with