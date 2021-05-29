Hot money outflow slows

MANILA, Philippines — More foreign portfolio investments or speculative funds were pulled out from the Philippines than what came in for the third straight month in April, but the withdrawal continues to slow down amid the improving global economic outlook and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

BSP data showed the net outflow of foreign portfolio investments fell by 43.4 percent to $373.95 million in April from $660.38 million in the same month last year.

The net outflow in April was also 30.9 percent lower than the previous month’s $540.97 million.

“Developments during the month included investor reaction to easing inflation, contraction of the country’s gross domestic product in 2020, extension of local quarantine measures, progress of the government’s vaccination program and the continued rise of infections in the country,” the BSP said.

Foreign portfolio investments or hot money refer to purely speculative funds that quickly and regularly move within the global financial markets as investors scout for higher short-term yields available.

The gross inflow of speculative funds primarily from the United Kingdom, US, Luxembourg, Singapore and Norway rose by 3.8 percent to $651.16 million in April from $627.02 million a year ago.

Nearly 69 percent of foreign portfolio investments for the review period were invested in property companies, banks, holding firms, food, beverage and tobacco companies as well as transportation service firms listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

The PSE index declined by 1.1 percent in April, slower than the 5.2 percent drop recorded in March despite the reimposition of stricter lockdown and quarantine measures in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces.

On the other hand, the remaining 31.1 percent went to investments in peso government securities.

The gross outflow of speculative funds declined by 20.3 percent to $1.02 billion in April from $1.29 billion in the same month last year.

From January to April, the net outflow of foreign portfolio investments plunged by 58.5 percent to $857.44 million from $2.07 billion in the same period last year.

“This has been accompanied by international and domestic developments such as the new US administration, vaccine rollout and the reimposition of additional quarantine measures amid the surge in virus infection,” the BSP said.

The BSP said transactions for investments in PSE-listed securities and other investment instruments from January to April resulted in net outflows, while those for peso government securities yielded net inflows.

The gross withdrawal of foreign portfolio investments plunged by 26 percent to $4.62 billion in the first four months from $6.26 billion in the same period last year, while the gross inflow also declined by 10.3 percent to $3.76 billion from $4.19 billion.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the further reopening of the economy from lockdowns helps address many important economic issues on employment, going concern of businesses, pick up in government tax revenue collections, thereby providing more sustainable solutions to the economic challenges largely brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Going forward, any meaningful tapering off in new COVID-19 cases that would help justify measures to further reopen the economy and ease quarantine restrictions, alongside the arrival and rollout of more vaccine doses locally in the coming months would also help economic recovery prospects gain further traction, which will help improve investment valuations as well as also help improve the net foreign portfolio investments data,” Ricafort said.