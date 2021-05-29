




































































 




   







   















Ayala returns to domestic debt market

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 29, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, successfully raised P10 billion from the issuance of fixed rate  bonds.



The bond issue was more than 10 times oversubscribed.



Ayala Corp. president and CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala said the successful issuance would  support the company’s strategic priorities such as recalibrating its diverse portfolio and repositioning the company for a post-pandemic economic recovery.



“The Ayala Group has always been and continues to be an active participant of the capital markets,” Zobel said during the company’s virtual listing yesterday at the Philippine Dealing Exchange Corp.



Ayala has so far tapped over P190 billion from the domestic and international capital markets during this global health pandemic.



The P10 billion marks the first tranche of the company’s current P30 billion debt securities program.



This comes four years after it last tapped the local debt market.



The oversubscription of the offering allowed Ayala Corp. to price at the lowest end of the marketing range.



The bonds carried a coupon of 3.0260 percent and 3.7874 percent for the three-year and five-year tenor, respectively.



“We are delighted to see that investor interest remained high, with demand from both retail and institutional investors reaching over P60 billion,” Zobel said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

