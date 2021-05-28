




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
DTI optimistic of recovery in manufacturing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is optimistic about a recovery in manufacturing starting this year as it sees demand and production picking up with the easing of quarantine restrictions, and as investments are expected in the sector with key reforms lined up.



Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said during the Security Bank Economic Forum yesterday that he shared the view of the majority in a poll conducted during the event, which showed 73 percent feeling optimistic about the overall recovery of the manufacturing industry within 2021 to 2022.



“With easing of quarantine restrictions, factory operations are resuming and demand is picking up, fueled by increase of domestic and international orders,” he said.



Lopez said despite the enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ implemented in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, the government allowed manufacturing to continue to operate at 100 percent.



He said those considered as essential industries in manufacturing such as food, pharmaceuticals, personal care products and other fast-moving consumer goods have shown resilience and are expected to drive growth.



Some manufacturing firms in the country also continue to expand even amid the pandemic.



Lopez cited Yamaha’s expansion in Batangas to produce new motorcycle models and create 1,000 more jobs, as well as Honda Philippines Inc.’s start of motorcycle exports to New Zealand this quarter.



He said the continued reopening of the economy, which would allow more people to go out, return to their jobs and earn income would drive demand for production of goods and lead to recovery.



Apart from the easing of restrictions, he said the DTI also expects the passage of legislative measures to encourage investments into the country.



He said the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) recently signed into law would make the country more attractive for investments as it offers more relevant incentives to investors.



In particular, CREATE will reduce the corporate income tax rate and allow qualified activities to enjoy an incentives package for a maximum of 17 years, including four to seven years of income tax holiday, five percent special corporate income tax rate for domestic enterprises, and 10 years for export-oriented enterprises.



Lopez said the DTI is also backing proposed amendments to laws including the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the Foreign Investments Act, and the Public Services Act which have been certified urgent by President Duterte.



“Together with CREATE, these reforms – and the review of other economic restrictions being conducted by Congress with the intention of removing barriers for entry – will attract more investments and create more jobs in the Philippines,” he said.



To further prepare Philippine manufacturing for the future, he said the DTI is pushing for smart manufacturing and digitalization.



In line with this, the DTI is planning to establish an Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory to facilitate the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in production operations of business, especially micro, small and medium enterprises.



“We are also developing the Smart Manufacturing Transformation Support Program to provide support to manufacturers to sustain their Industry 4.0 adoption,” Lopez said.



To protect local industries, the DTI is also working on setting manufacturing standards, as well as implementing safeguard measures to help domestic manufacturers hurt by a surge in cheap imports.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lucio Tan's grandson takes in key role in loss-making Philippine Airlines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lucio Tan's grandson takes in key role in loss-making Philippine Airlines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lucio Tan III, grandson of taipan Lucio Tan, will occupy a key position in his grandfather’s loss-making airline company,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina entrepreneurs in the local e-commerce space suffered more from the pandemic fallout than their male counterparts,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robinsons Land joining Philippines' REIT party with P26.7-B IPO plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robinsons Land joining Philippines' REIT party with P26.7-B IPO plan


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Real estate giant Robinsons Land Corp. is now preparing for the stock market debut of its own real estate investment trust...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signs of 'recovery' convince S&P to keep Philippines' investment grade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signs of 'recovery' convince S&P to keep Philippines' investment grade


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Debt watcher S&P Global Ratings kept the Philippines’ investment grade rating, citing emerging signs of economic recovery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The new P401-billion pandemic relief bill being pushed by the House of Representatives would, admittedly, do little to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation seen to ease below 4% by Q4
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation seen to ease below 4% by Q4


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Price hikes in goods and services will continue to hover above four percent for the most part of the year, and will only start...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Outdated telco laws need to be integrated&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Outdated telco laws need to be integrated’


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. is calling for the integration of all existing telco laws into one comprehensive law to avoid conflicting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Capital Economics trims anew Philippine growth forecast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Capital Economics trims anew Philippine growth forecast


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
London-based Capital Economics further slashed its gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines this year following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index soars over 5% to breach past 6,600
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index soars over 5% to breach past 6,600


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market soared by over five percent yesterday one of its best performance in years to lead Asian markets for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMC banking arm nets P147 million in Q1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMC banking arm nets P147 million in Q1


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The banking arm of food-to-infrastructure conglomerate San Miguel Corp. booked a net income of P146.91 million in the first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with