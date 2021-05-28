IP filings rise 21% in first 4 months

MANILA, Philippines — Filings for intellectual property (IP) grew 21 percent in the four months to April from a year ago on heightened demand for protection, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said.

In a statement, the IPOPHL said IP filings reached 15,028 as of end-April from 12,409 in the same period last year.

The growth was driven by utility model (UM) filings, which rose 33 percent to 420 during the period from 315 the previous year.

Resident filers accounted for the bulk or 401 of the UM filings, a 38 percent growth year-on-year.

The top fields of technology for the UM filings were food chemistry, basic materials chemistry; other special machines; handling; and information technology methods for management.

The IPOPHL said trademark applications also increased 26 percent to 13,041 from 10,354 a year ago.

Top industries for trademark filings were pharmaceuticals, health, cosmetics; agricultural products and services; scientific research, information and communication technology; management, communications, real estate and financial services; and textiles, clothing and accessories.

Patent filings, on the other hand, declined six percent to 1,235 from 1,320 last year.

Most of the patents filed during the four-month period were in the fields of pharmaceuticals; organic fine chemistry; biotechnology; basic materials chemistry; and food chemistry.

For industrial designs, filings dipped 21 percent to 332 from 420 the previous year.

The top fields of technology for industrial design fillings were in furnishing; articles of adornment; other machines; fluid distribution equipment, sanitary, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, solid fuel; other household goods; and packages and containers for the transport or handling of goods.

Copyright deposits surged 91 percent to 444 as of end-April from 233 a year ago.

IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba said the growth in filings, particularly in trademarks and UMs, showed “a more positive outlook among businesses and innovation players on the country’s pace of recovery from the pandemic.”

“It could also signify that businesses are rebuilding stronger by integrating IP protection in their innovation and branding strategies,” he said.

Last year, IP filings declined across all types with several business activities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barba expects to see IP filings bounce back to pre-COVID-19 levels this year, noting IPOPHL “continues to double awareness and education efforts on the benefits of IP to businesses and streamline our digital registration services to provide ease to registrants.”