




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
PEZA seeks more American investors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is working with the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Inc. (AmCham) and the US-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Business Council to entice more US firms to invest in the country.



In a statement, PEZA said it continues to work on encouraging more investors and to keep existing ones despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



PEZA director general Charito Plaza recently attended a virtual meeting of the AmCham which serves as the group’s platform for discussion of collaboration with both public and private stakeholders.



“At present and in terms of nationality, the Americans are the third biggest investors in PEZA (15.20 percent) with about 976 American enterprises employing 294,137 workers in economic zones,” she said.



She said American firms in the country are engaged in the following: call centers, business process outsourcing, software development, engineering, architectural and other design services, as well as radio, television, and communication equipment and apparatus.



Plaza also attended a recent virtual event of the US-ASEAN Business Council for the discussion of areas where US firms can support the Philippine government in its economic recovery efforts.



“Now more than ever, this US-ASEAN Business Council comes with great significance as we continue to promote the ease of doing business, enhance digital transformation and at the same time, continuously support the government’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to further strengthen the US-Philippines bilateral ties for regional peace and prosperity,” she said.



Plaza said PEZA is supporting the national government’s efforts toward digitalization and taking part in initiatives such as the TradeNet for online processing of import/export transactions, the central business portal for business registration and implementing digital payment solution and data integration of various data sources for easy monitoring and generation of management reports, as well as automation of client facing processes in the agency.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PEZA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lucio Tan's grandson takes in key role in loss-making Philippine Airlines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lucio Tan's grandson takes in key role in loss-making Philippine Airlines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lucio Tan III, grandson of taipan Lucio Tan, will occupy a key position in his grandfather’s loss-making airline company,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina entrepreneurs in the local e-commerce space suffered more from the pandemic fallout than their male counterparts,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robinsons Land joining Philippines' REIT party with P26.7-B IPO plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robinsons Land joining Philippines' REIT party with P26.7-B IPO plan


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Real estate giant Robinsons Land Corp. is now preparing for the stock market debut of its own real estate investment trust...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signs of 'recovery' convince S&P to keep Philippines' investment grade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signs of 'recovery' convince S&P to keep Philippines' investment grade


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Debt watcher S&P Global Ratings kept the Philippines’ investment grade rating, citing emerging signs of economic recovery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The new P401-billion pandemic relief bill being pushed by the House of Representatives would, admittedly, do little to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DTI optimistic of recovery in manufacturing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is optimistic about a recovery in manufacturing starting this year as it sees demand and production picking up with the easing of quarantine restrictions, and as investments are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tan&rsquo;s grandson named new VP of PAL Holdings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tan’s grandson named new VP of PAL Holdings


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PAL Holdings Inc., the parent firm of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, has named Lucio “Han” Tan III as its vice...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ICTSI raises stake in Congo terminal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ICTSI raises stake in Congo terminal


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
International Container Terminal Services Inc. has increased its stake in a joint venture company that operates a container...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Not over until it is
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
They are taking off their face masks in many parts of the United States and 60 percent of adults have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Indo-Pacific Quad: Relevance to Philippines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines has to date focused its strategy to counter China’s aggressive claim to the South China Sea/West Philippine Sea through on and off bilateral discussions, and by relying on an ASEAN collective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with