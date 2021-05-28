




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Citi keeps Philippine growth forecasts despite Q1 slump

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Global banking giant Citi is retaining its economic growth forecasts for the Philippines even as the recession extended into the first quarter.



Nalin Chutchotitham, economist for the Philippines at Citi, said the bank has retained its 4.9 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2021 and 6.8 percent expansion for 2022.



“While first quarter GDP came in below our earlier expectation, the faster reopening and acceleration of vaccination could help to improve economic activities in late second quarter and second half,” Chutchotitham said.



The Philippine economy shrank by a record 9.6 percent last year, ending 21 years of growth as businesses stalled when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections.



“The return to strict pandemic restrictions at end-March hurt activities in the capital and nearby areas,” Chutchotitham said.



The Citi economist expects Metro Manila – which accounts for 36 percent of GDP – to remain under Level 3 or modified enhanced community quarantine from the middle of April through June.



“But the lockdown status in Manila and a few other high-risk areas were relaxed to the general community quarantine from May 15th to 31st. This effectively brings them close to Jan-Feb period, with about 20 percent indoor dining allowed, but most entertainment venues still closed,” Chutchotitham said.



Chutchotitham said vaccination progress has been relatively slow but would likely pick up after new orders arrive.



Meanwhile, Citi expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to keep an accommodative stance by keeping the benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of two percent until next year to help the economy recover from the recession.



“The policy rate is expected to remain at two percent until early next year, at least. Demand-pulled inflation should stay subdued and we also expect the BSP to look through the supply-side risks for now in favor of supporting economic recovery.



Citi sees inflation averaging 4.2 percent this year, exceeding the BSP’s two to four percent target, before easing to 2.5 percent next year. Inflation averaged 4.5 percent from January to April this year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CITI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lucio Tan's grandson takes in key role in loss-making Philippine Airlines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lucio Tan's grandson takes in key role in loss-making Philippine Airlines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lucio Tan III, grandson of taipan Lucio Tan, will occupy a key position in his grandfather’s loss-making airline company,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina entrepreneurs in the local e-commerce space suffered more from the pandemic fallout than their male counterparts,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robinsons Land joining Philippines' REIT party with P26.7-B IPO plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robinsons Land joining Philippines' REIT party with P26.7-B IPO plan


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Real estate giant Robinsons Land Corp. is now preparing for the stock market debut of its own real estate investment trust...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signs of 'recovery' convince S&P to keep Philippines' investment grade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signs of 'recovery' convince S&P to keep Philippines' investment grade


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Debt watcher S&P Global Ratings kept the Philippines’ investment grade rating, citing emerging signs of economic recovery...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The new P401-billion pandemic relief bill being pushed by the House of Representatives would, admittedly, do little to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation seen to ease below 4% by Q4
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation seen to ease below 4% by Q4


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Price hikes in goods and services will continue to hover above four percent for the most part of the year, and will only start...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Outdated telco laws need to be integrated&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Outdated telco laws need to be integrated’


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. is calling for the integration of all existing telco laws into one comprehensive law to avoid conflicting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Capital Economics trims anew Philippine growth forecast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Capital Economics trims anew Philippine growth forecast


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
London-based Capital Economics further slashed its gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines this year following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index soars over 5% to breach past 6,600
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index soars over 5% to breach past 6,600


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market soared by over five percent yesterday one of its best performance in years to lead Asian markets for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMC banking arm nets P147 million in Q1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMC banking arm nets P147 million in Q1


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The banking arm of food-to-infrastructure conglomerate San Miguel Corp. booked a net income of P146.91 million in the first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with