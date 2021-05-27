




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space
A research by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, released Thursday found that women-owned businesses in the country outsold men by 106% in terms of gross merchandise value before the pandemic struck.
Pixabay

                     

                        

                           
Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 7:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines —  Filipina entrepreneurs in the local e-commerce space suffered more from the pandemic fallout than their male counterparts, reinforcing observations that the health crisis is disproportionately hurting women.



A research by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, released Thursday found that women-owned businesses in the country outsold men by 106% in terms of gross merchandise value before the pandemic struck.



The study, conducted from May to June 28 last year, covered entrepreneurs in Lazada, the Singaporean e-commerce platform that has increased its foothold in the country’s Philippine e-commerce sector during the pandemic. Prior to the health crisis, Filipinas ran and owned two-thirds of businesses in Lazada.



But that all changed when the pandemic struck. While the number of businesses owned by women increased by 66%, items sold by these enterprises dove dramatically by 106%, worse than the slump seen by male-owned businesses. The same trend is also happening in Indonesia, IFC said.



“There is little doubt that the ability to compete online will increasingly define whether a company succeeds or fails—a trend which has only been accelerated by the pandemic. Ensuring that women are well-placed to compete online will not only strengthen businesses but drive development,” said Stephanie von Friedeburg, senior vice president at IFC.



Meanwhile, sales of products from Filipina-owned online shops dropped by 27%, smaller compared to Indonesia’s 44%. This happened even as online shopping has become a national pastime for the Philippines’ consumption-driven economy over the past year as quarantine restrictions forced the public indoors.



In a nutshell, the study is pushing for parity since they forecast a loss of $46 billion in potential value annually.



Tapping into this potential revenue stream could do wonders for the country’s pandemic-stricken economy. As it stands, MSMEs account for 99% of registered businesses in the Philippines. On top of parity, most of these businesses have struggled with financing.



The IFC study points out 61% of women in the Philippines do not have bank accounts. To jumpstart their ventures, Filipina entrepreneurs look to moneylenders or dip into their savings account. By introducing reforms to financing, such as introducing options or kinder lending rates, could do wonders for this crucial segment of the economy.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      E-COMMERCE
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks surge as investors buy bargains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks surge as investors buy bargains


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks surged for a second straight session yesterday, with the main index leading the gains in Asian markets, as bargain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The new P401-billion pandemic relief bill being pushed by the House of Representatives would, admittedly, do little to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A highway from the West Philippine Sea
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot gets thicker. And perhaps more exciting, at least for stock market pundits.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Let’s give more mobility to vaccinated Filipinos
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Recently, I had interviews with Cesar Chavez of DZRH, and Alvin Elchico and Doris Bigornia of DZMM TeleRadyo, where we talked about the benefits of having a bakuna card and how it can augment our efforts on safely...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Coping with higher college dropouts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The benefits that accrue with digital learning has become more tenuous for many Filipino students in colleges and universities during the pandemic, pulling them several steps backwards in realizing their dream of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Amazon boosts streaming ambitions with $8.45-billion deal for MGM studios
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amazon boosts streaming ambitions with $8.45-billion deal for MGM studios


                              

                                                                  By Rob Lever |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amazon has agreed to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday, giving the US tech giant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTr to raise P215 billion from bond market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BTr to raise P215 billion from bond market


                              

                                                                  By Czeriza Valencia  |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of the Treasury is raising P215 billion from the bond market in June to take advantage of the ample liquidity in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC affirms MORE&rsquo;s authority to distribute power in Iloilo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC affirms MORE’s authority to distribute power in Iloilo


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court upheld its decision, allowing Razon-led More Electric and Power Corp. to expropriate the power distribution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More players, policy changes to boost digital economy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More players, policy changes to boost digital economy


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
More competition and necessary changes in policies are needed for the Philippines to take advantage of the rapid global digitalization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank: Carbon tax to help secure additional revenue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank: Carbon tax to help secure additional revenue


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The imposition of a carbon tax in the Philippines will help the cash-strapped government secure additional revenue needed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with