




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
nissin
The company behind the hugely popular Lucky Me! Noodles offered 3.6 billion common shares at P13.50 each, with an option to sell 540 million more shares if there is great interest for the offer. 
Monde Nissin/Released

                     

                        

                           
Monde Nissin raises P48.6-B after investors swarm its historic IPO

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 5:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Food giant Monde Nissin Corp. successfully completed its record-breaking maiden share sale, raising P48.6 billion on the back of very strong demand from investors.



Investor appetite for Nissin’s initial public offering — the largest ever in the country’s history — was so robust that the shares were “multiple times oversubscribed”, meaning orders booked for the stocks exceeded the size of the offer. Nissin completed its blockbuster IPO on Tuesday, it said in a statement on Wednesday.



The company behind the hugely popular Lucky Me! Noodles offered 3.6 billion common shares at P13.50 each, with an option to sell 540 million more shares if there is a great interest for the offer. For Nissin, the results of its maiden share sale “reflects the attractive long-term growth opportunities” for its business.



Nissin is scheduled to list its shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange on June 1.



“The extraordinary level of interest that we received from a broad range of international and domestic investors is a testament to the world-class company that we have built and the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead,” Henry Soesanto, company chief executive, said.



As it is, the Nissin IPO, including overallotments, is so massive it beat capital raised by Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., which held the title of the biggest IPO when it debuted in the PSE in 2013. 



The timing of listing also comes at a time local firms had been tapping the financial markets to raise cash following lockdowns that crippled their operations and tarnished their balance sheets. However, Nissin appeared to have survived the pandemic crunch having increased profits 21.3% year-on-year to P8 billion in 2020.



Net sales, meanwhile, grew 3.8% on-year to P67.9 billion.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
                                                      MONDE NISSIN CORP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ayuda for cronies?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The claimed intention is laudable, as always. The House passed the so-called GUIDE bill that will supposedly help distressed micro, small, and medium enterprises recover from the pandemic’s effect.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The last full-year growth under President Duterte is targeted to settle at 6-7% in 2021, slightly slower than the 6.5-7.5%...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 India’s COVID crisis
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
To understand the impact of the COVID crisis on any country’s problems as it faces the economic recovery phase from this pandemic, we highlight India’s case and its efforts to catch up in development...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Forging ahead blindly
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Does taking away the right to choose seem like a bad idea? In most instances yes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Consumption to remain subdued
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Private consumption in the Philippines is expected to remain muted this year, among the lowest in Asia-Pacific, as new COVID-19 variants and slow vaccination continue to pose risks on spending.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian, European markets advance as inflation fears wane
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian, European markets advance as inflation fears wane


                              

                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Markets across Asia and Europe rose Wednesday as inflation worries ease, while vaccine and reopening optimism reinforce expectations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Debt raised from samurai bonds sale boosts Philippine dollar position in April
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Debt raised from samurai bonds sale boosts Philippine dollar position in April


                              

                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Proceeds from the government’s recent sale of “samurai” bonds gave the Philippines its first dollar surplus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new P401-billion pandemic relief bill being pushed by the House of Representatives would, admittedly, do little to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden global tax proposal faces setback after Ireland objects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden global tax proposal faces setback after Ireland objects


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
US President Joe Biden's push to get major economies to agree on a 15 percent minimum tax rate for multinational corporations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco sales volume up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco sales volume up


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Electric Co. managed to grow its sales volume by three percent in the first four months of the year, showing signs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with