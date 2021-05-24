




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
megawide
This undated file photo shows the logo of Megawide Construction Corp.
File

                     

                        

                           
Megawide shifts focus to public infra projects as earnings recover

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 5:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Megawide Construction Corp. swung back into profit in the first quarter, with the company now shifting its attention to state-backed infrastructure projects after the pandemic weighed on private investments.



In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the listed builder reported a net income of P2.8 million in the first three months of the year. That was a massive 98.6% year-on-year decline in Megawide’s bottom-line but, for the company, it was a signal of its “return to a healthier performance” after ending 2020 with a net loss of P398.1 million.



“While the results still lagged from the previous year, the Company was able to turn in a positive bottom-line due to aggressive cost rationalization and overhead management, resulting in lower operating expenses,” Megawide said.



Investors welcomed the news. On Monday, shares in Megawide gained 1.82% to close at P6.16 each, bucking a 0.55% slump in the main index.



Like several businesses, 2020 was a bad year for Megawide. Apart from incurring losses due to the pandemic, the company also lost its original proponent status (OPS) for the rehabilitation project of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after its first proposal worth P109-billion was deemed too big for the firm to absorb.



Financial results showed the company recorded revenues amounting to P3.72 billion in the first quarter, down 25% on an annual basis. About 92% of total revenues during the period came from Megawide’s construction business, which contributed P3.42 billion.



Offsetting the revenue slump was an 8% decline in operating expenses, partly due to lower-than-normal operations as a result of the pandemic. Moving forward, the company said it will pivot to public infrastructure projects after lockdowns hampered private sector projects.



Specifically, Megawide said it will participate in the upcoming bidding for two state-backed projects this year: the Metro Manila Subway System and North-South Commuter Railway - South Line.



“We hope to offer our expertise and wide array of solutions in this fast-growing infrastructure space, whether as an engineering contractor, a service or product provider, or both, to maximize our exposure and generate more business,” Edgar Saavedra, company chairman and chief executive, said.



“We will also continue to be active in the residential and commercial and industrial segments to further expand our presence once the economy recovers,” Saavedra added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dennis Uy’s deep pockets lined with foreign loans
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s a David versus Goliath story of sorts as Davao’s Dennis A. “DAU” Uy takes Malampaya away from the hands of global energy big boys.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Essential public transportation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The other week, DOTr Secretary Art Tugade gave an extensive report on the progress of his major projects in a Zoom meeting with the Management Association of the Philippines. It was impressive. Finally, we are ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL appeals transfer of LA terminal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL appeals transfer of LA terminal


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is appealing a decision to transfer its Los Angeles flights to new Los Angeles International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Improving vaccine rollout
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As of Friday’s closing, the benchmark PSEi is down 13.2 percent YTD, making it the worst performing stock market in Asia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The last full-year growth under President Duterte is targeted to settle at 6-7% in 2021, slightly slower than the 6.5-7.5%...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Moody's unit turns gloomy on Philippines' struggle to exit pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moody's unit turns gloomy on Philippines' struggle to exit pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A sluggish vaccination program and a “decentralized” healthcare system is delaying the Philippines’ economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Money for 'implementation-ready' projects to stay as gov't seeks funds for 'Bayanihan 3'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Money for 'implementation-ready' projects to stay as gov't seeks funds for 'Bayanihan 3'


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Funds for high-impact state projects would be left untouched in the search for cash to finance a new pandemic relief bill,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iraq says $150 billion stolen oil cash smuggled out since 2003
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iraq says $150 billion stolen oil cash smuggled out since 2003


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Iraq's president said Sunday $150 billion from oil had been smuggled out of the country since Saddam Hussein was ousted in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine banks&rsquo; assets up 6.6%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine banks’ assets up 6.6%


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Total resources of Philippine banks rose by 6.6 percent to P20.03 trillion as of end-March from P18.78 trillion a year ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups: Open agriculture trade to ensure food stability
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups: Open agriculture trade to ensure food stability


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local agriculture sector should be more open to foreign trade to ensure that food is available and affordable for all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with