ARTA lauds order creating trade facilitation committee

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has lauded the issuance of an executive order for the creation of a trade facilitation committee as this strengthens ongoing streamlining efforts to improve customs procedures.

ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica said in a statement the recently issued EO 136, which seeks to create the Philippine Trade Facilitation Committee (PTFC), is a positive development as the government is working to simplify processes.

“This EO will further enhance our streamlining efforts in the Bureau of Customs (BOC),” he said.

EO 136 seeks to establish the PTFC to be composed of the Department of Finance as chair, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as co-chair and BOC, Department of Agriculture, Department of Foreign Affairs, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, Tariff Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, DTI – Bureau of International Trade Relations, DTI – Bureau of Import Services, Food and Drug Administration, and Philippine Economic Zone Authority as members.

The committee would be responsible for coordinating actions to implement World Trade Organization – Trade Facilitation Agreement and other trade facilitation commitments.

It would also propose measures to the NEDA Board Committee on Tariff and Related Matters to expedite movement, release and clearance of goods.

In addition, the PTFC would work with the ARTA to ensure compliance to the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act in relation to trade facilitation.

Belgica said the creation of the committee would also give a significant boost to streamlining and re-engineering programs being implemented to facilitate trade such as the National Single Window Program and TradeNet.

Both programs seek to enable those involved in trade to fulfill all import, export, and transit-related regulatory requirements through a single facility.

Belgica said the PTFC would likewise align agencies' modernization projects with existing efforts to improve and automate trade processes.

With trade facilitation being pushed, the ARTA chief also renewed the call to all trade regulatory government agencies to immediately get on board the TradeNet platform for the online processing of import and export permits.

Last March, the ARTA issued a memorandum circular mandating the on-boarding of all 73 trade regulatory government agencies to TradeNet in order to facilitate trade, improve ease of doing business and encourage more investments in the country.