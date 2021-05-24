GMA taking gradual, calibrated approach in its digital shift

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. is taking a gradual and calibrated approach in its digital shift, saying that the full digitization of television transmission in the country is still uncertain at this point.

GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon said nobody at the moment could say when full digitization of television transmission in the Philippines is going to happen due to problems of affordability and economics.

“Even in the US, they legislated that digitization will happen in 1996, but it actually happened more than 10 years after,” Gozon said.

“Now in the Philippines, I’m not saying it will take 10 years from now, but because of our economic situation, it’s very hard to anticipate when full digitization of our television business will happen,” he said.

Under the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s digital terrestrial television broadcasting migration plan launched in 2017, the goal is to convert 95 percent of the country’s households from analog to digital television by 2023.

By 2023, the analog system should be switched off completely and should be replaced by digital television transmission.

“We are converting most of our analog to digital. And not only that, we are partnering with digital carriers like YouTube, Facebook, and the others. We know that the future is in digitization, but as of now, we just cannot jump into the pool because the audience and the advertisers are not yet fully ready for that. So it’s gradual, calibrated, and calculated in going to digital,” Gozon said.

GMA has earmarked more than P20 billion for its capital expenditures and content cost in the next three years, a portion of which will be used for the continuing expansion of its digital terrestrial television reach.

“In the meantime, what is being done is putting up these so-called set up boxes which enables analog TV sets to receive digital transmissions. And that is what our GMA Affordabox does,” Gozon said.

GMA Affordabox, the company’s digital TV receiver which was launched in June last year, has sold more than 1.25 million units to date.

The company is continuing to expand its digital broadcast coverage to allow more customers to use the GMA Affordabox.

GMA Affordabox, which is priced at P888 with no monthly fees, is a device that can easily be connected to an analog TV in order to receive digital television broadcast.

As part of its digital expansion, GMA also launched early this year a digital TV mobile receiver called GMA Now, which allows users to watch TV on the go for free.

However, sales of the device has so far disappointed, according to Gozon.

“Right now, it’s unfortunate it’s not been selling as much as we would want it to be because so many people cannot go out and move. This GMA Now is a device that allows you to watch your favorite programs outside of your homes, on the go, whenever and wherever you are,” Gozon said.

“Because of the stay at home requirement, the sale of our GMA Now has been slow,” he said.

The company was previously aiming to sell as many GMA Now units as possible following its launch in February, with an initial target of 500,000 to one million in its first year.