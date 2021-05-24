




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Removal of trade restrictions to spur agricultural growth

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The continued implementation of trade restrictions for agricultural commodities does not augur well for the agriculture sector, according to a former socioeconomic planning secretary.



“The  problem is we’re always trying to help our rice farmers the wrong way by allowing them to charge higher prices and set higher cost of production by shutting the door or building a wall,” said Cielito Habito at a seminar organized by the Economic Journalist Association of the Philippines (EJAP) over the weekend.



“What we’re saying is that the only way that you can truly stimulate our agriculture sector to grow the way that it should is to remove those trade restrictions that have led it to complacency over the past decades,” he said.



Habito, who served as the secretary-general of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) during the Ramos administration, likened the imposition of trade restrictions such as tariffs to floaters used by children who are learning how to swim.



“You can’t keep their floaters on forever. You have to throw them into the water at some point,” Habito said.



He emphasized that trade restrictions are viewed as protection measures to support industries while they are still in the infancy stage until they are able to establish a strong foundation.



“But our history has shown that these infant industries just kept on lobbying for the extension of the tariff protection until they became 25-30 year old infants,” Habito said.



The former socioeconomic planning secretary cited the manufacturing industry under the Ramos administration in the 1990s as an example, when trade restrictions were reduced.



“We ended up having more export oriented industries,” Habito said.



President Duterte recently issued executive orders (EOs) reducing the tariffs for agricultural products such as pork and rice imports in a bid to augment local supply and keep prices stable for consumers.



Under EO 134, in-quota pork imports or those under the minimum access volume (MAV) are imposed a 10 percent tariff for three months and will be increased to 15 percent in the remaining months. This is lower than the original rate of 30 percent.



Out quota pork imports are slapped with a 20 percent tariff for the first three months, which will be raised to 25 percent in the remaining months. This is lower than the original tariff of 40 percent.



In addition, Duterte also issued EO 135, which reduces the tariff on rice imports to 35 percent for both in-quota and out-quota for one year.



Agriculture Secretary William Dar earlier said having a same tariff rate for both in-quota and out quota rice imports works in line with the Economic Development Cluster (EDCs) direction to unify tariff rates of agricultural products.



“We are one with the EDC again to pursue this unified, equalized tariff rates for agricultural products,”he said.



While the lower tariff rates will only be implemented for a period of one year, Habito said the reduced rates should be implemented indefinitely.



“The reason why government keeps on saying that it’s time bound, only for one year, is because of the strong resistance of the people who claim that their hearts are bleeding for the rice farmers,” Habito said.



He said the best policy is to always keep a level playing field in the market and let imports compete equally with the domestic producers.



“And just to point out, our livestock industry is very competitive.As you know we have been exporting pork until all of this happened,” Habito said, referring to the African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks.



Habito said the DA is looking in the right direction as it moves towards getting away from a top down management approach in the agriculture sector, particularly with the implementation of the Province-led Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Systems (PAFES).



With the PAFES, the province serves as an extension hub that synchronizes agricultural plans and programs, as well as orchestrates the activities of the various stakeholders.



DA will co-plan, co-invest, co-implement, and co-monitor priority projects in the provinces, particularly as they embark on commodity specializations to maximize comparative advantage.



While the DA is looking towards the right direction, Habito said it would take awhile for the results of these changes to be felt, emphasizing that the continuity of the current programs by the next administration is vital.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AGRICULTURE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL appeals transfer of LA terminal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL appeals transfer of LA terminal


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is appealing a decision to transfer its Los Angeles flights to new Los Angeles International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The last full-year growth under President Duterte is targeted to settle at 6-7% in 2021, slightly slower than the 6.5-7.5%...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Real estate 2.0
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Many businesses have gone digital in the past year by either converting their existing processes or embracing new digital solutions to survive and thrive under the so-called new normal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City partners with Eton for fast vaccine rollouts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The local government of Quezon City has partnered with Eton Properties Philippines for a more accelerated vaccine rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi climbs on strong regional markets PSEi climbs on strong regional markets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi climbs on strong regional markets PSEi climbs on strong regional markets


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market regained yesterday some of the losses it incurred in the previous sessions, buoyed largely by regional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine banks&rsquo; assets up 6.6%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine banks’ assets up 6.6%


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Total resources of Philippine banks rose by 6.6 percent to P20.03 trillion as of end-March from P18.78 trillion a year ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups: Open agriculture trade to ensure food stability
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups: Open agriculture trade to ensure food stability


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The local agriculture sector should be more open to foreign trade to ensure that food is available and affordable for all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shares to continue sluggish trade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shares to continue sluggish trade


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local stock trading is seen to remain sluggish this week amid slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sugar output remains flat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sugar output remains flat


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local sugar production remained flat in the second week of May at 1.98 million metric tons, according to the latest data from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government mulls extension of loan limits for tourism firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government mulls extension of loan limits for tourism firms


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government plans to extend the maximum amount of loans to tourism firms that will keep at least 90 percent of their labor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with