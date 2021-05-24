




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
SEC extends deadline for submission of reports

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for all publicly listed companies to file their annual reports for 2020, as well as quarterly reports for the period ended March.



The deadline for the submission of annual reports for 2020 has been extended to June 1 from May 17. The deadline for the submission of quarterly reports was also moved to June 2.



This after the Bureau of Internal Revenue moved its own deadline for the submission of annual financial statements (AFS) to a date later than the SEC’s previous submission deadline.



On April 28, the BIR likewise issued an advisory informing concerned taxpayers that the submission of the required attachments (which includes the AFS) to the electronically filed amended Annual Income Tax Return (AITR) shall be submitted on or before May 30.



Since COVID-19 struck last year, the SEC has been proactive in helping different businesses cope with the challenges of the pandemic by extending deadlines for regulatory requirements, stepping up digitalization efforts and relaxing some rules on compliance.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL appeals transfer of LA terminal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL appeals transfer of LA terminal


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is appealing a decision to transfer its Los Angeles flights to new Los Angeles International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines abandons double-digit growth goal in Duterte's final year


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The last full-year growth under President Duterte is targeted to settle at 6-7% in 2021, slightly slower than the 6.5-7.5%...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Real estate 2.0
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Many businesses have gone digital in the past year by either converting their existing processes or embracing new digital solutions to survive and thrive under the so-called new normal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City partners with Eton for fast vaccine rollouts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The local government of Quezon City has partnered with Eton Properties Philippines for a more accelerated vaccine rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi climbs on strong regional markets PSEi climbs on strong regional markets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi climbs on strong regional markets PSEi climbs on strong regional markets


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market regained yesterday some of the losses it incurred in the previous sessions, buoyed largely by regional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Too much focus on debt limits to hinder recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Too much focus on not exceeding its borrowing threshold may hinder government’s efforts in pandemic recovery amid lack of necessary fiscal stimulus, a research group said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 FGEN to complete LNG terminal by 2022
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has firmed up plans to expand its gas-fired power plant portfolio by another 1,200 megawatts, with its interim liquefied natural gas terminal set to be completed in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Improving vaccine rollout
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As of Friday’s closing, the benchmark PSEi is down 13.2 percent YTD, making it the worst performing stock market in Asia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Essential public transportation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The other week, DOTr Secretary Art Tugade gave an extensive report on the progress of his major projects in a Zoom meeting with the Management Association of the Philippines. It was impressive. Finally, we are ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dennis Uy’s deep pockets lined with foreign loans
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s a David versus Goliath story of sorts as Davao’s Dennis A. “DAU” Uy takes Malampaya away from the hands of global energy big boys.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with