SEC extends deadline for submission of reports

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for all publicly listed companies to file their annual reports for 2020, as well as quarterly reports for the period ended March.

The deadline for the submission of annual reports for 2020 has been extended to June 1 from May 17. The deadline for the submission of quarterly reports was also moved to June 2.

This after the Bureau of Internal Revenue moved its own deadline for the submission of annual financial statements (AFS) to a date later than the SEC’s previous submission deadline.

On April 28, the BIR likewise issued an advisory informing concerned taxpayers that the submission of the required attachments (which includes the AFS) to the electronically filed amended Annual Income Tax Return (AITR) shall be submitted on or before May 30.

Since COVID-19 struck last year, the SEC has been proactive in helping different businesses cope with the challenges of the pandemic by extending deadlines for regulatory requirements, stepping up digitalization efforts and relaxing some rules on compliance.