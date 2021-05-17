#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Peso strongest in four years

Philequity Corner - Wilson Sy (The Philippine Star) - May 17, 2021 - 12:00am

The Philippine peso advanced to its strongest level in more than four years after exports revenues grew at their fastest pace in a decade. The peso rose for the sixth consecutive week, edging slightly by 4.5 bps this week to 47.81 per US dollar.  The currency is among the steadiest performers in Asia this year, up by 0.46 percent year-to-date.

Source: Bloomberg, Wealth Securities Research

Trade deficit narrows as exports recover

Philippine exports surged 31.6 percent to a record high of $6.68 billion in March 2021, helped by a low comparison base a year ago and a rebound in foreign demand as the global economy recuperates from the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports of mineral products led all commodity groups with a 195.8 percent growth. Meanwhile, electronic products, the country’s leading export grew by 25 percent. The country’s balance of trade improved as the deficit narrowed by 11.5 percent to $2.4 billion.

GIR on pace to hit a new record year

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported last week that the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) reached $107.25 billion as of end-April. BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier forecasted another record year, projecting that the GIR could reach $120 billion by year-end. Healthy GIR levels act as external buffers or cushions that stabilize the peso in times of foreign exchange volatility and speculative attacks. It is currently equivalent to 12.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and services and covers about 7.5 times the county’s short-term external debt.

Chinese yuan leads Asian currencies

In Asia, the Chinese yuan is leading Asian currencies higher against the US dollar. The yuan climbed to its strongest level in three years on the back of the country’s solid economic recovery post-COVID-19, healthy capital inflows, and large trade surplus. Chinese GDP expanded 18.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 amid surging exports and increased consumer spending.

The Chinese yuan has appreciated nearly 10 percent against the US dollar the past year and 1.4 percent year-to-date. The intermediate support for USD/CNY is at 6.42, while significant support lies at the 6.20 to 6.24 range.

Source: Tradingview.com

Philippine peso breaks below 48.0

The Philippine peso has steadily strengthened the past two years because of the resilient stream of OFW remittances and BPO revenues and its hefty dollar reserve levels. As shown in the chart below, USD/PHP remains on a downward trending channel which shows peso appreciation. Despite a brief surge to the 49 levels in February and April, USD/PHP is back below the 48.0 support level. Based on the peso trend and the Chinese yuan’s strength, it is highly likely for the peso to appreciate further. Technical analysis indicates that 46.00 to 46.50 is the next major support range for USD/PHP.

Source: Tradingview.com

Philequity Management is the fund manager of the leading mutual funds in the Philippines. Visit www.philequity.net to learn more about Philequity’s managed funds or to view previous articles. For inquiries or to send feedback, please call (02) 8250-8700 or email ask@philequity.net.

PESO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fees emerge as revenue source as banks book lower profits
Fees emerge as revenue source as banks book lower profits
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Security Bank and RCBC profits went down, while that of PNB went up in the first quarter.
Business
fbfb
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings hits record P6.7 billion in Q1
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings hits record P6.7 billion in Q1
2 days ago
ValenciaAmid continued uncertainties caused by the pandemic, members of the Home Development Mutual Fund placed more cash...
Business
fbfb
DMCI Holdings income surges 7-fold to P4.3 billion
May 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc. reported a 590-percent increase in first quarter earnings from P616 million to P4.3 billion as income drivers DMCI Homes and Semirara Mining and Power Corp....
Business
fbfb
Changing the rules of the game
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | May 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Carsten Linz, group digital officer for BASF, prepared a piece for the World Economic Forum which served as an eye opener in terms of how companies should transform their business models for a post-COVID future...
Business
fbfb
Tourism industry gets boost from shift to GCQ
Tourism industry gets boost from shift to GCQ
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The tourism sector has received a last minute boost to accommodate guests during the summer season with the shift to general...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Lockdowns erode employment gains
Lockdowns erode employment gains
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Even as more sections of the economy adapt to a more challenging environment, gains in employment cannot be sustained with...
Business
fbfb
NPL ratios of banks continue to rise
NPL ratios of banks continue to rise
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
A continued increase in bad loans from the real estate sector and household consumption contributed mainly to the growth of...
Business
fbfb
Citicore inks RE supply deal with Shell
By Danessa Rivera | May 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Citicore Power Inc. has inked a 20-megawatt renewable energy supply deal with Shell Energy Philippines Inc.
Business
fbfb
AREIT earnings up 60% in Q1
By Iris Gonzales | May 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Ayala Land’s real estate investment trust AREIT Inc. posted a net income of P403 million in the first quarter, 60 percent higher than last year.
Business
fbfb
Monde Nissin final IPO price at P13.50
By Iris Gonzales | May 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Monde Nissin Corp. has set with finality its initial public offering price at P13.50 per share after earlier saying this was just an indicative price.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with