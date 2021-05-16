#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

JG Summit income plunges 94% in Q1

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — JG Summit Holdings Inc. (JGS), the Gokongwei-owned conglomerate, recorded a net income of P100 million in the first quarter, down 94 percent from the previous year.

However, excluding Cebu Pacific, JG Summit posted a P5.1 billion first quarter income, up 88 percent from P2.7 billion a year ago.

JG Summit president and CEO Lance Gokongwei said it has been more than a year since the pandemic has begun disrupting the global economy and business operations.

“We continue to cautiously navigate this very turbulent environment leveraging on the strengths of our diversified portfolio and our balance sheet. Our food and banking segments remain stable, while businesses that were heavily impacted by the strict mobility restrictions and quarantine measures have shown sustained quarter-on-quarter recovery since the significant decline during the enhanced community quarantine last year,” Gokongwei said.

Revenues amounted to P67.6 billion for the first quarter, down 0.4 percent from P67.9 billion a year ago.

“The improved utilization of its petrochemical plants, the contribution from its Chengdu real estate project, and the resilient top-line performance of its food and banking segments offset the year-on-year decline in its air transport revenue,” JG Summit said in its filing.

It also noted that first quarter of 2020 was a relatively high base for some of JGS’ businesses as the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) only started in mid-March of last year.

On a positive note, the company continues to see sustained quarter-on-quarter improvements in airline, malls and hotels.

The company recorded an expansion in its food and petrochemical manufacturing operations, favorable forex & mark-to-market movements, as well as some benefits from the CREATE law.

Minimal gains from the sale of its 30 percent stake in Global Business Power Corp. also contributed to the first quarter performance.

Last February, the company settled the P5.3 billion debt maturity and exercised its early redemption option for the remaining P126 million, originally due on 2024.

The company also infused P9.3 billion into Cebu Air Inc. through the latter’s successful P12.5-billion convertible preferred share issuance in the first quarter of 2021.

Gokongwei said the company would continue to focus on the execution of its recovery game plan.

“We believe that the group is well positioned to answer the shift in consumers’ needs and behaviors as well as the lasting shift to digital channels in a post COVID world.

Our digital and agile transformation continues to accelerate with the ultimate goal of driving innovation faster, improving the customer experience and enabling us to gain productivity in operations,” he said.

JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings hits record P6.7 billion in Q1
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings hits record P6.7 billion in Q1
1 day ago
ValenciaAmid continued uncertainties caused by the pandemic, members of the Home Development Mutual Fund placed more cash...
Business
fbfb
Forex reserves rise to $107.2 billion
Forex reserves rise to $107.2 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer went up by 2.6 percent to a three-month high of $107.25 billion as of end-April,...
Business
fbfb
SC 55 placed under force majeure – DOE
By Danessa Rivera | May 15, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Energy has placed Service Contract 55 offshore West Palawan under force majeure, recognizing the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the upstream industry.
Business
fbfb
Contagion risks threaten economic recovery &ndash; DOF
Contagion risks threaten economic recovery – DOF
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
While there are signs that the economy is on the mend, recovery continues to be threatened by restrictions enforced to control...
Business
fbfb
Pilipinas Shell returns to profitability
By Danessa Rivera | May 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. reported a net income of P1 billion from January to March this year, a significant turnaround from the P5.5 billion net loss incurred in the same period last year.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Interest rates seen to stay low this year
Interest rates seen to stay low this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 41 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen keeping an accommodative stance over an extended period of time as the loan disbursements...
Business
fbfb
ECOP helps empower women in the workplace
ECOP helps empower women in the workplace
41 minutes ago
The Employers Confederation of the Philippines recently launched an online forum with the theme “21st Century Workplace:...
Business
fbfb
Security Bank profit drops to P1.6 billion in Q1
Security Bank profit drops to P1.6 billion in Q1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 41 minutes ago
A one-time charge for deferred tax assets under the new tax reform law slashed the earnings of Security Bank Corp. by 43 percent...
Business
fbfb
PayMaya cashes in on mobile gaming
PayMaya cashes in on mobile gaming
By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
PayMaya Philippines is tapping into the growing mobile games industry as it introduces an in-app service that combines an...
Business
fbfb
BDO Leasing earns P9.5 million in Q1
BDO Leasing earns P9.5 million in Q1
41 minutes ago
BDO Leasing and Finance Inc. posted a net income of P9.5 million in the first three months of 2021, generated solely from...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with