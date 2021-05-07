#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Globe's wider customer base delivers bigger Q1 profits
Broken down, profits benefited from a 3% uptick in service revenues to P37.8 billion propelled by a whopping 81% increase in subscribers. That said, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization— another gauge of financial strength— yielded an 11% year-on-year drop to P18.3 billion.
STAR/File

Globe's wider customer base delivers bigger Q1 profits

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. registered a double-digit growth in profits in the first quarter on the back of a bigger client base that sought to install broadband networks to facilitate work-from-home arrangements.

In a disclosure on Friday, Globe reported a net income of P7.3 billion, an improvement of 11% year-on-year. Excluding non-recurring charges, core net income improved a bigger 13% to P7.4 billion. 

Investors responded favorably to the news. The company’s listed shares closed the week up 1.16% at P1,830 each.

Broken down, profits benefited from a 3% uptick in service revenues to P37.8 billion propelled by a whopping 81% increase in subscribers. That said, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization— another gauge of financial strength— yielded an 11% year-on-year drop to P18.3 billion.

Nearly 70% of service revenues, or those coming from Globe’s direct offerings, came from its wireless business.

Ernest Cu, president and chief executive, stayed positive on the prospects of the telco firm facing not only a dragging pandemic, but also new and revitalized competitors in Dennis Uy’s Dito Telecommunity Corp. and Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc., the latter experiencing a 2% decline in profits last quarter. Dito, which has just pilot last March 8, remains a private firm and has not reported on its financial status.

“Looking ahead, we believe that Globe is well positioned to provide more digital solutions and innovative offers to make our services more relevant to our valued customers, especially during this time of crisis,” Cu was quoted as saying in a statement.

Expectedly, broadband subscribers carried Globe through the hard times as students taking online classes and employees working from home pushed up revenues on this segment to P7.4 billion. More customers mean a data traffic more than doubled from last year when lockdowns triggered by the pandemic were just starting.

Apart from broadband, revenues from mobile data services of Globe’s 79.8 million mobile subscribers also grew 3.73% year-on-year to P19.2 billion. Data traffic rose 60% from year-ago levels.

Reliance on web services, meanwhile, hurt Globe’s legacy call and text services. Revenues from these streams sank 11% and 22%, respectively. Finally, big corporate accounts of the telco delivered data revenues of P3.4 billion, financial results showed. 

The massive gains in subscribers kept the impact of larger operating expenses controlled at P19.5 billion in the first quarter. With demand for better net services on the rise, and following President Rodrigo Duterte’s tirades, Globe hiked capital investments by 79% year-on-year to P19.1 billion as of March— thanks in part of the easing of restrictions that allowed the building of new telco towers.

From January to March, Globe has built 318 new cell towers, 152% up from same period a year ago, while ramping up 4G LTE and 5G connections by 106% to 4,210 sites. 

“Our 5G and fiber rollout as well as the continuous upgrading of our network will remain our utmost priority,” Cu said.

CEO ERNEST CU GLOBE TELECOM INC. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Now, more than ever
By Boo Chanco | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
UNESCO led the world last Monday in celebrating World Press Freedom Day. Last Wednesday marked the day ABS-CBN was shut down by Duterte a year ago.
Business
fbfb
Competent leadership versus gaslighting
By Roberto R. Romulo | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
In this installment of the series of columns on competent leadership, I will focus on a practice that has become prevalent in politics called “gaslighting.”
Business
fbfb
Research facility seen to make Philippines an AI powerhouse
By Louella Desiderio | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The establishment of a private sector-led research center under a roadmap rolled out on Wednesday would position the Philippines as an artificial intelligence powerhouse in the region.
Business
fbfb
Trade resumption as lockdowns eased a boon to ICTSI in Q1
Trade resumption as lockdowns eased a boon to ICTSI in Q1
By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
ICTSI recorded a first quarter net income of $102.3 million, 49% up year-on-year.
Business
fbfb
Inflation may surge to 7% as global crude prices rise
Inflation may surge to 7% as global crude prices rise
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
The government needs to open up public transportation to reduce the cost of mobility, especially in Metro Manila, as economists...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PSEi dips to fresh year-low
PSEi dips to fresh year-low
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Stocks plunged to a fresh year-low yesterday, bucking an upturn in most Asian markets, as investors remain wary of the continued...
Business
fbfb
Metrobank raising P10 billion via fixed-rate bond issue
Metrobank raising P10 billion via fixed-rate bond issue
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. is raising at least P10 billion through the issuance of fixed-rate bonds to finance its working...
Business
fbfb
Jollibee to open flagship store in London
Jollibee to open flagship store in London
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp., the listed Filipino-owned food conglomerate, is opening its flagship store at London’s West End,...
Business
fbfb
SMIC earnings rise to P9.5 billion in Q1
By Iris Gonzales | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Sm Investments Corp., the listed conglomerate of the Sy Group, reported a consolidated net income of P9.5 billion from January to March, up five percent from last year.
Business
fbfb
Megaworld allots P36 billion for 2021 capex
By Iris Gonzales | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Megaworld Corp. is setting aside P36 billion for capital expenditures this year, up 29 percent from the P27.9 billion spent last year.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with