Senators win concessions as deal reached with gov't on pork imports
Meat stalls are empty at the Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila as vendors take part in a pork holiday last February 8, the first day of a price ceiling imposition for pork and chicken in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 9:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senators and economic managers on Wednesday finally struck a compromise on pork imports that the Duterte administration saw as a critical band aid fix to rising prices, but which lawmakers saw as a potential killer of the local pigs sector.

Following grueling talks among key officials, a deal was reached to increase the minimum access volume for pork to 254,210 metric tons from the original 54,000 MT, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a statement.

In terms of tariffs, those coming in within the quota will get charged 10% for the first 3 months that will increase to 15% in succeeding 9 months. Outside the limit, levies were set at 20% and 25% during the respective periods.

In the process, both sides have won concessions that in numerous times seemed to be impossible to reach. Senators were amenable to a MAV increase but not to hefty 400,000 MT that the government initially laid out. Legislators were also resisting to a dramatic cut in tariffs that under normal times are pegged as high as 40%.

At the same time however, the Duterte government argued a combo of lower tariffs and higher pork imports were necessary to arrest a spike in pork costs, which in April became the single largest driver of inflation after rising an average of 57% year-on-year due to lingering damage from the African swine fever (ASF).

“This is an urgent short-term measure,” Dar said in a statement. “We are still aggressively taking steps to help the domestic industry recover from ASF.”

“We appreciate the quick resolution of this issue. A problem of this scale, especially when incomes and job opportunities have declined, needs immediate and urgent action,” the agriculture chief said.

The agreement cannot be immediately implemented though. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) was tasked to draft an executive order containing the agreed provisions for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature. The EO would still have to be published before taking effect.

The entire process can take days at the very least, and while it is unfolding, the original EO 128 which senators have opposed will remain in effect. The Bureau of Customs, which monitors trade borders, earlier said it had started charging the lower tariffs down to 5%, although the MAV had not been adjusted upwards yet.

That said, whether or not the deal would result into the intended result of just enough pork shipments to replenish supplies while keeping local producers competitive remains uncertain. It is indeed a tough balancing act, something that had been obvious in fiery Senate hearings that saw economic managers led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III butted heads with even some of Duterte’s trusted allies in the upper chamber.

Politically, it also marked one of the few times that the Duterte government accepted concessions to push its policy forward. In other remarkable instances, including the cost of pandemic stimulus, economic managers have stood their ground despite clear resistance from some senators.

For Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua, anything except the status quo is acceptable. “Meat has been persistently the top contributor to inflation this year, hence we urgently need to temporarily augment our pork supply through importation,” he said in a separate statement.

“Retaining the status quo will cause 100 million Filipinos to suffer longer from high food prices,” he added.

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE PHILIPPINE INFLATION RODRIGO DUTERTE SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
