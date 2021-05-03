#VACCINEWATCHPH
covid
Residents of Old Balara in Quezon City queue at the Old Balara Elementary school during the continuation of the vaccination program for A1 to A3 category on Monday, May 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Pandemic costs bloat gov't debt to new record-high in March

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government continued to accumulate more debt in March to a new record-high, as the country’s needs amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic grow.

What’s new

The state’s total outstanding debt climbed 3.5% month-on-month to P10.77 trillion as of the first quarter, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Monday. The uptick means P368 billion was added to the government’s debt load from February to March.

From end 2020 level, state obligations have now increased by a tenth. For all of 2020, liabilities soared over 26% year-on-year after lockdowns increased public needs that government had to finance amid a declining revenues.

Why this matters

With tax collections still drying up due to weak economic activity, the Duterte administration has chosen to turn to debt not only to fund costly pandemic programs, but also to bridge a widening budget shortfall. 

For this year, the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee, which sets macroeconomic targets, has programmed a record budget deficit of P1.78 trillion, equivalent to 8.9% of gross domestic product.

What the government says

In a statement, the Treasury attributed the surge in obligations to “net issuance of government securities,” meaning the government sold more bonds than it redeemed or completely settled. To recall, the government raised P411.79 billion from the sale of retail Treasury bonds in March.

What analysts say

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said government debt is not yet done increasing. “The need to finance the purchase of more COVID-19 vaccines would also lead to some pick up in government borrowings/debt; as the commercial purchases for COVID-19 vaccines would be recurring in nature in the foreseeable future," he said in an emailed commentary.

By the figures

  • Of the total debt stock as of March, 72% was sourced onshore while the remaining 28% came from external creditors.
     
  • Domestic liabilities rose 5.2% month-on-month in March to P7.74 trillion, bringing the year-to-date tally up by 15.7%.
     
  • External debts inched down 0.4% month-on-month to P3.03 trillion, thanks to a weak dollar that more than offset the addition of P15.15-billion new foreign loans in March. Since the end of 2020, offshore liabilities are down by 2.3%.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE DEBT PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
COVID-19 and the strongmen
COVID-19 and the strongmen
By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The invisible virus is making fools out of strongmen leaders of nations. Yet, the strongmen refuse to get the message that...
Dennis Uy still keen on casino despite swelling debt
Dennis Uy still keen on casino despite swelling debt
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is targeting to open his maiden casino resort in Cebu before the end of the year despite...
What’s next for Lucio Co?
By Iris Gonzales | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Lucio Co is perhaps the most quiet and media-shy tycoon in the country, rarely revealing his plans big or small for his sprawling business empire until they’re complete.
ROW delivery impacts CALAX completion
ROW delivery impacts CALAX completion
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Right-of-way acquisition, which has caused delays in many projects in the past, has become even more challenging with the...
ALI to expand malls in Metro Manila, Cavite
By Iris Gonzales | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
According to its reinvestment plan for its P1.4 billion proceeds from the sale of shares, ALI will fund ongoing and future investments in Trinoma in Quezon City, Glorietta and Greenbelt in Makati and Evio City in...
Latest
Market to move sideways
Market to move sideways
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The local stock market will continue to move sideways with a downward bias as investors keep a close watch on the government’s...
OFW remittances may grow by 3.3% this year
OFW remittances may grow by 3.3% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers may bounce back with a growth of 3.3 percent this year as the global economy recovers...
Credit in Philippines to remain depressed
May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Credit growth in the Philippines and five other emerging economies in Asia is likely to remain depressed over the next 12 to 18 months amid weak demand and the risk-averse stance of banks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Warehouses nearly full as logistics firms expand
By Elijah Felice Rosales | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Nearly every warehouse in Metro Manila and Central Luzon was taken up in the first quarter as the logistics sector expands its operations to take advantage of the rising demand for fast moving consumer goods.
Bringing food to the table
By Antonio R. Samson | May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Investment analysis isn’t always about where the market is headed. Sometimes we need to go micro and look at coping mechanisms in these pandemic times at the company level.
