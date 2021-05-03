#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Coca-Cola Philippines, Basco sign MOU for PET bottle collection, recycling
Director for corporate and regulatory affairs of CCBPI Juan Lorenzo Tañada (left panel) and Mayor Demetrius Narag (right) of Basco signed a memorandum of understanding last April 22. The partnership demonstrates the vast potential of PET plastic bottle collection for recycling here in the Philippines. Mayor Narag is joined by Carlito Cari, municipal environment officer of Basco.

Coca-Cola Philippines, Basco sign MOU for PET bottle collection, recycling

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) has partnered with the municipality of Basco in Batanes for the collection and recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

In a statement, CCBPI said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the municipal government of Basco, which covers clearing about 20,000 kilograms or 20 tons of post-consumer recyclable PET bottles.

In addition, there would be a post-consumer PET flow from Batanes to Gen. Trias in Cavite where CCBPI and Indorama Ventures’ bottle-to-bottle recycling facility PETValue is being built.

“This project is very important to us because for the longest time, it has been a challenge especially for our MENRO (Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office) on how we can take out from Basco the piled up PET bottles (in our area). The municipal government’s budgetary and operational limitation hamper us from doing a big scale transport of our PET bottles, and there are only a few junk shops that operate in Basco that can help us ship out these materials,” Basco Mayor Demetrius Narag said.

Juan Lorenzo Tañada, director for corporate and regulatory affairs at CCBPI, said the PET bottles collected from Basco would be used as initial feedstock for the PETValue’s processes.

“We will be storing them responsibly while we wait for the facility to be operational,” he said.

CCBPI has been working with local government units and non-government organization partners to help build the recycling facility’s feedstock or stored post-consumer PET bottles.

CCBPI and global leader in green technologies Indorama Ventures, are building the country’s first bottle-to-bottle, food-grade recycling facility called PETValue which will have the capacity to process approximately 30,000 metric tons per year or almost three billion pieces of plastic bottles.

Through the facility, PET plastic bottles, including those produced by other manufacturers, would be collected and processed so the plastic bottles could be used again and again within the circular economy.

The PETValue project has been granted pioneer status by the Board of Investments for being the first facility of its kind in the country.

Construction of the PETValue is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

COCA-COLA BEVERAGES PHILIPPINES INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This is not who we are
By Francis J. Kong | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
I remember watching “Breaking News” on TV. The issue concerned the massive protest movement where scores of people were hurt and properties destroyed.
Business
fbfb
Late buying pulls share prices higher
Late buying pulls share prices higher
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Stocks advanced anew despite a generally weak investor sentiment as last-minute buying pulled the index higher, traders ...
Business
fbfb
SSS opens learning portal for members
SSS opens learning portal for members
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The Social Security System is offering an online platform that will enable its members to learn about the benefits and services...
Business
fbfb
Dito now covers 15 more areas
By Richmond Mercurio | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp. continues to widen its reach as it expanded anew its service coverage to more areas nationwide.
Business
fbfb
Index bounces back on selective buying
Index bounces back on selective buying
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Share prices bounced back above the 6,400 level yesterday as investors went on a buying spree of choice stocks ahead of the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
NG borrowings hit P1.38 trillion in Q1
NG borrowings hit P1.38 trillion in Q1
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Gross borrowings of the national government from domestic and external sources reached P1.38 trillion from January to March,...
Business
fbfb
Market to move sideways
Market to move sideways
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local stock market will continue to move sideways with a downward bias as investors keep a close watch on the government’s...
Business
fbfb
ROW delivery impacts CALAX completion
ROW delivery impacts CALAX completion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Right-of-way acquisition, which has caused delays in many projects in the past, has become even more challenging with the...
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy still keen on casino despite swelling debt
Dennis Uy still keen on casino despite swelling debt
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is targeting to open his maiden casino resort in Cebu before the end of the year despite...
Business
fbfb
OFW remittances may grow by 3.3% this year
OFW remittances may grow by 3.3% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers may bounce back with a growth of 3.3 percent this year as the global economy recovers...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with