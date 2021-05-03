#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines keeps good IP standing with US for 8th straight year

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines was excluded for the eighth consecutive year from the US government’s list of countries with issues on intellectual property (IP) rights protection and enforcement.

The 2021 Special 301 Report priority lists released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) excluded the Philippines, allowing the country to keep its good standing since 2014.

While the Philippines was not part of the Special 301 Report’s priority lists, the USTR raised concern on the country being a source of counterfeit medicines and the slow process for opposition and cancellation of trademarks.

The USTR report cited a study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and European Union Intellectual Property Office which found the Philippines, China, India, Indonesia and Pakistan as leading sources of counterfeit medicines distributed globally.

“The manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients bearing counterfeit trademarks is a growing problem that has important consequences for consumer health and safety, and is exacerbated by the rapid growth of illegitimate online sales,” the USTR said.

It added that counterfeiting contributes to the proliferation of substandard, unsafe medicines that do not meet quality standards.

Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) deputy director general Teodoro Pascua said the counterfeit medicines are likely transported into the country as it does not have the technology to produce these.

Apart from the concern on counterfeit medicines, the USTR report also said the Philippines reportedly has slow opposition or cancellation proceedings for trademarks, along with other countries like India and Malaysia.

Pascua said new processes on mediation and arbitration would address this concern.

Meanwhile, the USTR report noted the Philippines’ anti-camcording law as a good example for other countries to follow.

“The US urges countries to adopt laws and enforcement practices designed to prevent unauthorized camcording, such as laws that have been adopted in Canada, Japan and the Philippines,” the USTR said.

Pascua said the IPOPHL would continue to implement programs to promote IP protection and enforcement.

“This shows the Philippines has really progressed a lot and will still be instituting new programs or policies and activities on online counterfeiting,” he said.

This year’s Special 301 Report identified Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Venezuela as countries part of the priority watch list or those with the most significant concerns on insufficient IP protection or enforcement.

Meanwhile, those part of the watch list or countries that merit bilateral attention to address IP problems are Algeria, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

